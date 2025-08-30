Wyatt Novotny finishes second at Riverdale Invite: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Port Byron: Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny shot a 1-under-par 70 on Friday to tie for second in Riverdale’s Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational at Byron Hills Golf Course.

Novotny led the Storm to a fourth-place finish with 323 strokes. The host Rams won with 300, followed by Fulton (307) and Geneseo (313). St. Bede (334) was eighth among the 13 teams.

Bureau Valley’s Chase Stier tied for eighth with a 76, while Ty Carls led the Bruins by finishing 15th with a 79.

Also for the Storm, Atticus Middleton shot an 88 and Logan Philhower added an 89.

Rounding out the scores for St. Bede were Caden Carls (82), Zach Husser (86) and Jacob Flavin (87).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Chillicothe: Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore placed an area-best 16th in 21:58 in the IVC Invitational.

Also for the Storm, Summer Hamilton (24:20.22) and Ella Wilt (24:12.2) placed 24th and 25th, respectively, while Emma Martyn led Fieldcrest by finishing 26th in 24:38.43.

FOOTBALL

Riverdale 20, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron in Jim Eustice’s debut as Mendota coach.