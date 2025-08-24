BV’s Wyatt Novotny wins Rock Falls Invite: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Deer Grove: Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to win the Rock Falls Invitational at Deer Valley Golf Course.

Novotny notched an eagle and three birdies on his way to a three-stroke victory.

Novotny helped the Storm place second in the small school division with a 338. Forreston won with a 325, Hall (353) placed fourth, St. Bede (359) was fifth and Princeton (389) was seventh among the eight teams.

Also scoring for BV were Logan Philhower (85), Atticus Middleton (88) and Chase Stier (93).

Joseph Perez led the Red Devils with an 83 to tie for 10th, while Noah Plym carded an 87, Johnni Escatel had an 89 and Ian Quartucci added a 94.

Caden Carls (87), Gain Lamboley (90), Zach Husser (91) and Ty Carls (91) had the counting scores for the Bruins.

Jackson Mason shot an 83 to tie for 10th to lead the Tigers. Rounding out the scores for Princeton were Cayden Benavidez (100), Stihl Brokaw (100) and Noah Morton (106).

GIRLS TENNIS

At Peru: St. Bede opened the season with a 3-2 victory over Bishop McNamara at Washington Park.

The Bruins swept the doubles action with Lily Soliman and Emerald De La Torre winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Chipper Rossi and Elsie Soliman claiming a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 2, and Alicia Barreras and Addison Raffety winning 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 3.

GIRLS GOLF

At Westlake Village: St. Bede’s Mae Hagenbuch shot a 95 to tie for 10th at the Winnebago Lady Indians Invitational at Lynx Golf Course.

The Bruins carded a 418 to place fifth among the 11 teams.

Rounding out the scores for St. Bede were Anna Cyrocki (96), Aliyanna Arteaga (108) and Gaby Martinez (119).

MEN’S SOCCER

Waubonsee 1, IVCC 0: Jabu Mooketsi made seven saves as the Eagles lost at Rotary Park in La Salle.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At Rockford: IVCC went 1-1 on the final day of the Opening Weekend Tournament.

The Eagles (2-2) lost 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 to Danville and defeated Glen Oaks in four sets.