Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko takes second at St. Bede invite: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko shot a 75 on Tuesday to place second in the St. Bede Early Bird Tee Off Classic at Spring Creek Golf Course.

He finished one stroke behind Rockford Lutheran’s Owen Anderson, whose 74 led the Crusaders to the team title with a 328.

The host Bruins (350) finished fourth among the 10 teams. Fieldcrest (376) was sixth.

Fieldcrest’s Eli Gerdes tied for ninth with an 84, while Ryan Ehrnthaller (105) and Cohen Reichman (112) also scored for the Knights.

St. Bede’s Ty Carls and Jacob Flavin tied for 11th at 86, while Zach Husser (87) and Gavin Lamboley rounded out the scores for the Bruins.

Mendota 172, Sandwich 178: Grady Jones shot a 40 to help the Trojans pull out a nonconference victory at Edgebrook Golf Club in Sandwich.

Dane Doyle (41), Brody Hartt (45) and Jonas Fitzgerald (46) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

Morris 167, La Salle-Peru 179: Geno Argubright shot a 42 to lead the Cavaliers in an Interstate 8 Conference loss at Nettle Creek Country Club in Morris.

Adan Chiu (43), Ben Nicholson (45) and Cade Kilmartin (49) rounded out L-P’s scores.

GIRLS GOLF

At Spring Valley: St. Bede’s Anna Cyrocki carded a 98 to place sixth in the St. Bede Early Bird Tee Off Classic at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Teammate Aliyanna Arteaga had a 104 to finish 10th for the Bruins, who took third among the seven teams with a 432. Mae Hagenbuch (107) and Gaby Martinez (123) also scored for St. Bede.

Rockford Lutheran had the top four finishers to win with a 343.

Olivia Bernardi led Fieldcrest with a 116.

Yorkville 195, La Salle-Peru 214: Mary Craven carded a 51 as the Cavaliers dropped a nonconference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Lily Morscheiser shot a 52 for L-P, while Quinn Mertes had a 54 and Cara Kilmartin added a 57.

At Port Byron: Michaela Noder had a 55 for Bureau Valley in a match against Riverdale (227). Gracie Phillips (70) was the only other scorer for the Storm.