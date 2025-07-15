Illinois Valley knocked out of Central Region Tournament

Members of the Illinois Valley Senior League baseball team huddle pregame on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Washington Park in Peru. (Makade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Senior League baseball team out-hit Ohio on Tuesday, but gave up six runs in the fourth inning in a 10-6 loss in an elimination game in the Central Region Tournament at Washington Park in Peru.

Ohio scored two runs in the top of the first.

Illinois Valley took the lead with three runs in the third. Trent Schinkey scored on a passed ball, Nick Campbell scored on a wild pitch and Emmitt Olsen brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Ohio exploded for six runs in the fourth with three runs scoring on passed balls and one on a bases-loaded walk.

Illinois Valley scored three in the bottom half of the fourth to pull within 8-6 but couldn’t get any closer as Ohio tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Campbell was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, Schinkey and Adan Pantoja each had two hits and scored a run, Geno Argubright went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Zach Pescetoo had three hits.