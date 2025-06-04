L-P’s Taylor Vescogni named I-8 Player of the Year: NewsTribune/BCR sports briefs

La Salle-Peru junior pitcher Taylor Vescogni was voted the Interstate 8 Conference Player of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to the league title with a 10-0 record.

Sophomore catcher Makenzie Chamberlain, junior first baseman Anna Riva, junior shortstop Kelsey Frederick, senior second baseman/pitcher Callie Mertes and junior centerfielder Karmen Piano also were named to the first team.

Junior right fielder Lydia Steinbach was an honorable mention pick.

Area softball players named All-Three Rivers East

Mendota senior infielder Ava Eddy and Princeton juniors, pitcher Reese Reviglio and outfielder Caroline Keutzer, were unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team by the league’s coaches based on their play in conference games.

Erie-Prophetstown pitcher Wynn Renkes and outfielder Alyssa Padia, Kewanee pitcher Kalleigh Galle and Newman infielder Lucy Oetting also were unanimous picks.

Other area players named to the first team were Princeton sophomore catcher Kiyrra Morris, Princeton sophomore infielder Avah Oertel and Princeton senior utility player Ellie Harp.

Second-team honorees were Hall’s Brynn Blair (pitcher) and Caroline Morris (catcher), Mendota’s Leah Henkel (infielder) and Addy Perryman (infielder) and Princeton’s Piper Hansen (pitcher), Kelsea Klingenberg (infielder) and Keely Lawsone (outfielder).

Hall’s Charlie Pellegrini (pitcher/outfielder), Leah Burkart (infielder) and Ella Sterling (utility), Mendota’s Karsen Doyle (infielder) and Princeton’s Samantha Woolley (catcher) and Sylvie Rutledge (infielder) were honorable mention picks.

BV baseball lands five on All-LTC team

Bureau Valley pitcher Logan Philhower, catcher Elijah Endress, outfielder Bryce Helms, infielder Blake Foster and infielder/outfielder Drake Taylor were voted All-Lincoln Trail Conference First Team.

Philhower, Landen Birdsley, Brock Rediger and Landon Smith were named academic all-conference.

Lincoln Trail releases all-conference softball

Bureau Valley pitcher Carly Reglin and shortstop were named to the All-Lincoln Trail Conference First Team, while outfielder Sadie Bailey was an honorable mention selection.

Reglin, Bailey, Lesleigh Maynard, Danika Benavidez, Ali Carrington, Abigail Jamison, Kloey Trujillo and Emily Wright were named academic all-conference.

Little Ten announces all-conference softball

Earlville sisters Addie and Audrey Scherer were voted to the 14-player All-Little Ten Conference Team for softball.

Addie Scherer, a sophomore, is a repeat unanimous selection as a pitcher, catcher and first baseman, while freshman Audrey Scherer was a unanimous pick as a catcher and third baseman.