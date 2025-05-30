PC’s Alex Rodriguez advances to state track finals in two events: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Charleston: Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez recorded personal records in the shot put and discus during the IHSA Class 1A state preliminaries Thursday to advance to Saturday’s finals in both events.

Rodriguez threw the discus 49.07 meters and sits in fourth place and tossed the shot put 15.81 meters and is in eighth place.

Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing also qualified for the finals in discus at 48.97, which puts him in fifth place, but did not advance in the shot put as he finished 28th at 14.43.

St. Bede senior Greyson Marincic ran the third fastest preliminary time in the 110-meter hurdles with a PR of 15.03 seconds, but he did not advance to finals in the 300 hurdles as he finished 33rd in 43.31.

Bureau Valley junior Andrew Roth fell short of the finals in both hurdle events as he was 27th in both with a 16.09 in the 110s and a 42.9 in the 300s.

Fieldcrest junior Michael Beckett and Bureau Valley senior Justin Moon advanced to the finals in the triple jump as they are tied for 10th. Both leapt 12.87 meters, which was a PR for Moon.

Hall senior Jeremy Smith finished 13th – one place away from advancing – at 12.77 meters.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio senior Joel Billhorn finished 11th – two spots shy of advancing – in the 400 in 50.7 seconds.

St. Bede senior Kaden Nauman finished 18th in the 800 in 2:03.12.

The Bureau Valley 4x800 relay team of Alex Gallardo, Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore finished 22nd in 8:37.43.

Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel placed 19th in 4:29.82 in the 1,600 and did not qualify for Saturday’s finals. Krischel and Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols will run Saturday in the 3,200.

BOYS TENNIS

At Schaumburg/Wheeling: The Princeton doubles team of senior Asa Gartin and junior Jackson Mason and La Salle-Peru senior Nick Olivero saw their seasons come to a close in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

The Tiger duo lost 7-6, 7-5 to Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Evan Aleman and Adam Wheeling, a 9-16 seed, in the first round.

Gartin and Mason bounced back with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Nazareth’s Jack Nisivaco and Ethan Danko in the first round of the consolation bracket.

The Princeton pair’s season ended with a 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 loss to IMSA’a Arnav Patel and Luke Yin, a 9-16 seed, in a second-round consolation match.

Olivero lost his first two matches.

He dropped his opener 7-6, 6-3 to Glenbard South’s Andrew Benesch before losing 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 to Dunlap’s Harmin Patel in a first-round consolation match.