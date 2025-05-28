Princeton throwers look to extend state medal streak

Princeton's Landen Hoffman throws the discus during the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional. He enters the state meet with the second best sectional throw at 49.26 meters. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton has been dominant in the throws over the last five years.

The Tigers have had at least one throwing medalist in Class 2A at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet for four years in a row and look poised to extend that streak to five this weekend in Charleston.

“Our school has a really good weights program,” Princeton throws coach Curtis Odell said at the sectional. “And these kids have worked really hard. They’ve invested in the program as to what we do as a track team, and really, it’s paid off.”

Princeton is sending three throws to state this year with senior Cade Odell in the shot put and senior Ian Morris and freshman Landen Hoffman in the discus.

Odell placed third at state in the shot put last spring with a toss of 16.4 meters, which is his personal record. He comes into this weekend’s meet with the 18th-best sectional throw of 15.51.

Morris and Hoffman are both seeded to medal in the discus.

Hoffman is seeded second with a sectional throw of 49.26, which is his PR, and Morris is fourth at 48.82, which is his season’s best. Morris placed 20th at state last year.

Benton senior Andrew Kinsman enters state with the top sectional mark at 50.22.

“[Hoffman] won the conference and had his sights on qualifying for state, and he did all that and more,” Princeton coach Dave Moore said. “[Morris] got back in the ring after conference and showed what he could do. He threw a great throw [at sectionals].

“Both are sitting well for state.”

Princeton isn’t the only area school sending throwers to state.

La Salle-Peru senior Richie Santiago will make his third trip to Charleston for the 2A discus. He’s seeded 18th at 45.34. Santiago, whose PR of 47.54 came earlier this season, did not record a distance last year at state and placed 29th as a sophomore.

Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing is a returning state medalist in the 1A discus after placing seventh last season. He’ll compete in the discus and shot put this year.

Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing throws the discus during the IHSA Class 1A Boys State Track and Field meet last year. (Gregory Shaver)

Hulsing enters state with the third-best sectional toss in the discus at 51.33, which is his PR. He’s seeded behind Johnston City junior Carson Murrah (52.48) and Tuscola senior Sawyer Woodard (51.62).

Hulsing is seeded 33rd in the shot put at 14.34.

Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez is a returning qualifier in both throws. He’s seeded to medal in the discus with the eighth-best sectional toss at 42.29 and is seeded 20th in the shot put at 14.79. Rodriguez threw a PR of 49.03 this season in discus.

Also competing in the 2A meet, which begins Friday, are L-P junior Griffin Hammers in the 800 (seeded 30th, 2:00.63) and Princeton junior Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (18th, 40.85.).

“When it comes to hard work, he won’t be outperformed,” Moore said about Etheridge. “He ran his best time [at the sectional]. I think Casey will lower his mark and his best is to come.”

Princeton's Casey Etheridge competes in the 100 meter hurdles during the Class 2A Sectional meet on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Pontiac High School. (Scott Anderson)

Besides Hulsing and Rodriguez, nine other individuals and one relay will represent the area in the 1A meet, which opens Thursday.

St. Bede senior Greyson Marincic is making his third state appearance in the hurdles. He’ll run in the 110-meter and 300 hurdles.

Marincic enters with the fifth-best 110 hurdles time at 15.24 seconds, which is his PR, and he’s seeded 33rd at 42.56.

He’s seeded behind Bloomington Central Catholic’s TJ Larson (14.87), Sullivan’s Mason Booker (15.03), Teutopolis’ Karson Zerrusen (15.07) and Peoria Christian’s Trae Brickner (15.19).

Teammate Kaden Nauman will join Marincic in Charleston. In his first season competing in track, Nauman qualified for state in the 800 by winning the event at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

Nauman is seeded 23rd at 2:05.97.

Bureau Valley’s Andrew Roth also will run in both hurdle events. He’s seeded 17th in the 300s (41.97) and 26th in the 110s (16.21).

Also representing the Storm are Justin Moon in the triple jump (26th, 12.56 meters) and the 4x800 relay team of Alex Gallardo, Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore, who placed fourth in the event at the Rockridge Sectional.

The BV relay is seeded to reach the finals as it enters with the 11th-best sectional time of 8:30.30, which is the group’s PR by 15 seconds. The top 12 make finals in running events of 800 meters or longer.

Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel is doubling up in the distance events as he’s seeded 15th in the 3,200 (10:02.49), which takes place Saturday only, and 32nd in the 1,600 (4:44.12), while teammate Michael Beckett is seeded 23rd in the triple jump (12.61).

Also competing are Hall’s Jeremy Smith in the triple jump (30th, 12.47) and Amboy co-op’s Joel Billhorn in the 400 (12th, 50.79) and Henry Nichols in the 3,200 (38th, 10:39.86).