St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich, Henry’s Daniella Bumber advance to state finals: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

At Charleston: St. Bede junior Lily Bosnich and Henry-Midland junior Daniella Bumber each advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state finals in two events after Thursday’s preliminaries in Charleston.

Bosnich qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100-meter hurdles as she recorded fifth-best time in 15.43 seconds and the 300 hurdles as she was second in 45.18 seconds.

Bumber recorded the fourth-best time in the 400 (59.09 seconds) and earned the ninth and final spot in the 100 (12.5 seconds).

Bosnich also ran the 100 (16th, 12.72) and 200 (34th, 27.72) but did not advance, while Bumber did not move on in the 200 (15th, 26.38) or the 4x100 (14th, 51.4) where she ran with Audrey Chambers, Taylor Frawley and Alison Mitchell.

Chambers, Frawley and Mitchell along with Piper Roach also came up short in the 4x200 (29th, 1:52.55).

Frawley and Chambers wrapped up their seasons in the long jump as Frawley was 14th at 4.99 meters – just two spots shy of qualifying – and Chambers was 32nd at 4.57m.

Bureau Valley freshmen Elise House (14th, 1:01.41) and Mya Shipp (23rd, 1:02.4) and Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio sophomore Maddie Althaus (18th, 1:01.92) competed in the 400.

House also ran on the Storm’s 4x800 relay (18th, 10:32.63) with Maddie Wetzell, Gemma Moore and Emma Mussche.

Fieldcrest had two athletes conclude their season as Macy Gochanour was 14th in the 300 hurdles (49.09) and Pru Mangan was 32nd in the discus (30.38m).

Earlville-Serena’s Finley Jobst was 29th in the 800 (2:34.29) and St. Bede freshman Kijah Hosue did not record a height in the high jump.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 1, Ridgewood 0 (8 inn.): Carson Riva singled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Ranbir Saini for the winning run as the No. 1-seeded Bruins beat the No. 6 Spartans in a Class 1A Stark County Regional semifinal in Toulon.

Riva and Geno Dinges each had two hits to account for all of St. Bede’s hits.

Alan Spencer threw a four-hitter, striking out 14 batters and walking one.

St. Bede (27-4) advances to the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner between No. 4 Midland and No. 5 Williamsfield.

Putnam County 7, Princeville 3: Johnathon Stunkel went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI to lead the No. 2-seeded Panthers to a victory over the No. 8 Princes in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional semifinal in Granville.

Traxton Mattingly was 2 for 3 with a double and scored two runs for PC, while Drew Carlson was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Kade Zimmerlein earned the win on the mound as he gave up three runs on six hits while striking out 10 batters and walking one in five innings.

Stunkel tossed two scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts and one walk for the Panthers (19-12), who advance to the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner between No. 3 Annawan-Wethersfield and No. 7 Henry-Senachwine.

Rockridge 2, Hall 0: Jaxson Pinter had two of Hall’s three hits as the No. 3 Red Devils were upset by the No. 5 Rockets in a Class 2A Monmouth-Roseville Regional semifinal in Monmouth.

Izzaq Zrust was the losing pitcher for Hall (20-11) as he gave up two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in 6⅓ innings.

Orion 6, Bureau Valley 0: Elijah Endress had two of the Storm’s four hits as No. 4 Bureau Valley was upset by the No. 6 Chargers in a Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional semifinal in Manlius.

Logan Philhower was the losing pitcher for BV (22-10) as he allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Moline 13, La Salle-Peru 1 (5 inn.): Adrian Arzola scored the Cavaliers’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Moline.

Gavin Kallis took the loss for L-P (14-15).

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 8, El Paso-Gridley 6: Macy Strauch went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs as the No. 3-seeded Bruins rallied to beat the No. 7 Titans in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional semifinal in Peru.

Lili McClain was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run, while Emma Slingsby doubled and scored three runs.

The Bruins trailed 5-0 after two innings but scored three in the third, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth for the comeback win.

Strauch earned the win in relief as she gave up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

St. Bede (14-12) advances to play No. 2 IVC in the title game at 5 p.m. Friday.

IVC 13, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Kennedy Wozniak had the lone hit for the No. 9-seeded Red Devils in a loss to the No. 2 Grey Ghosts in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional semifinal in Peru.

Brynn Blair took the loss for Hall (6-24).

Putnam County 4, Newman 2: Chloe Parcher doubled, drove in a run and scored a run to help the No. 3-seeded Panthers to a win over the No. 6 Comets in a Class 1A Fulton Regional semifinal in Fulton.

Valeria Villagomez was 1 for 3 and scored two runs, while Ella Pyszka was 1 for 2 with a run.

Myah Richardson threw a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Putnam County (13-17) advances to play No. 2 Fulton in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

La Salle-Peru 18, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): Anna Riva went 2 for 2 with a triple, drove in five runs and scored four runs as the Cavaliers cruised to a nonconference victory in Joliet.

Sophie Pyszka was 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and a run, Izzy Pecchio went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run and Shayla Turczyn and Kelsey Frederick scored three runs each for L-P (28-4).

Claire Boudreau was the winning pitcher as she threw a no-hitter, allowing two unearned runs while striking out 10 batters and walking six.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

At Taylor Ridge: Bureau Valley qualified three individuals and a relay for the IHSA state meet out of the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional, while Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio is sending two athletes to state.

BV’s Landon Hulsing won the discus (51.33 meters) and placed second in the shot put (14.34m), while Andrew Roth was runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles (16.21 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (41.97) and Justin Moon finished second inn the long jump (12.56m).

The Storm’s 4x800 relay of Alex Gallardo, Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore place fourth in a state-qualifying time of 8:30.3.

For the Clippers, Joel Billhorn placed second in the 400 (50.79) and Henry Nichols was second in the 3,200 (10:39.86).

The Storm scored 89 points to finish behind Morrison (109) and Lena-Winslow (89) in the team standings. Amboy (32) was 10th.