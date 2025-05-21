Fieldcrest’s Ivory Bryant, DePue’s William Nieto win IESA titles

Putnam County Junior High's Mylee Christiansen, Anniston Judd, Emily Konzak and Chloe Christiansen placed third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 55.53 at the IESA State Meet in East Peoria. Judd also placed sixth in the 1,600, seventh in the 800 and eighth in the 400.

Fieldcrest’s Ivory Bryant and DePue’s William Nieto won titles over the weekend at the IESA State Track and Field Meet in East Peoria.

Bryant won the eighth grade Class 2A 100-meter hurdles in 16.66 seconds, while Nieto claimed the seventh grade Class 1A shot put crown with a toss of 12.11 meters.

Bryant also ran with Clare Forrest, Lena Greskoviak and Trynity Mason to place sixth in the 4x100 (54.4 seconds), while Fieldcrest’s Hadleih Mitchey finished third in the 1,600 (5:35.16) and seventh in the 800 (2:28.16).

Henry-Senachwine brought home three medals with Harper Warner in the 100 hurdles (third, 17.27), Stella Rowe in the high jump (t-third, 1.52m) and Warner, Rowe, Alaina Sprague and Chloe Ritter in the 4x100 (fifth, 54.19).

Oglesby Washington’s Ella Jane Burke placed fourth in the discus (28.52m) and teammate Natalia Hein was fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.49).

Bureau Valley’s Madisyn Shipp finished fifth in the long jump (4.9m).

In the 2A eighth grade boys meet, Oglesby Washington had three medalists.

Eli Hammers, Kallen Fransen, Brady Blomquist and Gavin Stokes placed second in the 4x400 (3:49.59) and eighth in the 4x200 (1:42.96), while Stoke was fifth in the 400 (55.43).

Putnam County’s Anni Judd earned four medals in the 2A seventh grade girls meet.

She finished sixth in the 1,600 (5:48.01), seventh in the 800 (2:28.69) and eighth in the 400 (1:05.28) and also ran with Chloe Christiansen, Emily Konczak and Mylee Christiansen to place third in the 4x100 (55.53).

In the 1A eighth grade boys meet, Earlville’s Daniel Hoffman placed second in long jump (5.94m), fourth in the 200 (24.69) and fifth in the 100 (12.22), Mendota Holy Cross’s Quinn Eddy was runner-up in the pole vault (3.24m), La Salle Dimmick’s Nolan Siebert finished sixth in discus (36.33m) and Utica Waltham’s Bentley DiLuciano was eighth in the 400 (58.03).

Ladd’s Talin Bland placed sixth in the seventh grade 1A high jump (1.45m), while Mendota Holy Cross’s Leo Engels was eighth in pole vault (2.20m).

Trinity Catholic had two medalists in the 1A eighth grade girls meet as Aubrey Urbanski placed fifth in the 800 (2:26.58) and eighth in the 400 (1:03.6) and Allison Inman was eighth in the shot put (8.81m).

In the 1A seventh grade girls meet, Utica Waltham’s Mazzy Withey placed third in shot put (8.9m), Ladd’s Stella Simpson finished fifth in shot put (8.43m), Mendota Holy Cross’s Linda MacDonald was seventh in discus (23.02) and Bradford’s Sedona Smith was eighth in the 1,600 (5:58.24).