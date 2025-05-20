Hall softball cruises in regional opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Hall 15, Fieldcrest 3 (5 inn.): Caroline Morris was 3 for 4, including a double, drove in five runs and scored twice as the No. 9-seeded Red Devils cruised to a win over the No. 10 Knights in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal in Spring Valley.

Morris had the only three hits for Hall, which scored 11 runs in the first inning. The Red Devils capitalized on seven walks, six hit batters and three errors.

Brynn Blair earned the win in the circle as she gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.

TeriLynn Timmerman had two of Fieldcrest’s three hits, scoring two runs and driving in one.

Khloe Barisch took the loss in the circle for the Knights (0-18).

Hall (6-23) advances to play No. 1 IVC in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bureau Valley 16, Rock Falls 10: The No. 6-seeded Storm scored nine runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth in a victory over the No. 9 Rockets in a Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Katrina Wahl launched a grand slam, Sadie Bailey was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Kadyn Haage doubled, scored three runs and drove in a pair and Carly Reglin went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for BV.

Reglin earned the win in the circle for the Storm (17-17), who advance to play No. 2 Stillman Valley in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Mendota 7, Stillman Valley 2: Braiden Freeman was 1 for 3 with a walk and scored three times to help the No. 8-seeded Trojans to a victory over the No. 9 Cardinals in a Class 2A Stillman Valley Regional quarterfinal in Mendota.

Back-to-back RBI singles by Brody Hartt and Evan McPheeters gave Mendota the lead for good in the third inning and Dane Doyle delivered a two-out, two-run single during the Trojans’ four-run fourth inning.

McPheeters earned the win on the mound as he allowed two runs on three hits while striking out nine batters and walking three in 6⅓ innings.

Mendota (9-17-1) advances to face No. 1 Byron in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Serena 7, Earlville 3: James Henne was 1 for 3 with an RBI as the No. 8-seeded Red Raiders’ season came to an end with a loss to the No. 9 Huskers in a Class 1A Marquette Regional quarterfinal in Earlville.

Lane Rohrer singled and scored a run for Earlville (8-13), while CJ Fuller doubled.

Aaden Browder took the loss on the mound as he gave up six runs (three earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in 5⅓ innings.

Bureau Valley 10, Ashton-Franklin Center 7: Elijah Endress went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Tyce Barkman doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for BV (22-9), while Logan Philhower was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Bryce Helms earned the win in relief, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Rock Island 5, La Salle-Peru 1: Jacob Gross and Jentz Watson had the only two hits for the Cavaliers in a nonconference loss in Rock Island.

Kaedin Bond scored L-P’s lone run when Braylin Bond drew a bases-loaded walk.

Jackson Piecha was the losing pitcher for the Cavs (14-14).

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 4, Dixon 1: The Tigers swept singles action and won two of three doubles matches to claim a road win.

Chase Sims won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Landon Davis was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Landon Fairbanks and Nolan Anderson earned a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 3.