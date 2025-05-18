St. Bede baseball wins regular season finale: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 13, Yorkville Christian 3 (6 inn.): Gus Burr went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and scored three runs as the Bruins wrapped up the regular season with a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Carson Riva went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for St. Bede (28-4), while Geno Dinges was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI and Ranbir Saini doubled, walked three times and scored four runs.

Saini also earned the win on the mound as he allowed three runs (two earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6, Fieldcrest 2: Noah Anson was 2 for 3 and scored a run as the Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Showcase in Bloomington.

Drew Overocker was 1 for 4 with an RBI for Fieldcrest (13-13).

Tyler Serna, Jordan Heider and Overocker combined to allow just two hits, but the Chiefs capitalized on seven walks and four Fieldcrest errors to score six unearned runs.

SOFTBALL

Knoxville 3-10, Bureau Valley 0-0: The Storm were swept in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Knoxville.

The Storm recorded three hits in a 3-0 loss in the first game, while Carly Reglin took the loss in the circle as she allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

In BV’s 10-0, five-inning loss in the second game, Reglin had the only hit for the Storm (16-19, 9-11 LTC).

Mallory Maubach was the losing pitcher.

El Paso-Gridley 18, Fieldcrest 6 (5 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs as the Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase in Normal.

Olivia Bernardo went 2 for 2 and scored a run for Fieldcrest (0-17), while Khloe Barisch took the loss in the circle.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At El Paso: Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett won the triple jump (13.58 meters) and placed fourth in the long jump (6.04m) at the 16-team El Paso-Gridley Last Chance Invite.

Also for the Knights, who placed 10th as a team, Jackson Hakes was runner-up in the discus (41.79).

St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic placed third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.32 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (43.53), while teammate Kaden Nauman took third in the 800 (2:04.82).