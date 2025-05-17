St. Bede baseball scores 20 runs, wins 25th game: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 20, Henry-Senachwine 5 (4 inn.): The Bruins scored nine runs in the first inning and 11 runs in the third to cruise to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Gus Burr went 3 for 4 with a grand slam, a double, eight RBIs and two runs, Alan Spencer was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Geno Dinges was 1 for 1 with two walks, three runs and two RBIs.

Dinges also earned the win for St. Bede (25-4, 13-3 TCC) with 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.

Evan Culp doubled and drove in three runs for Henry (8-17, 5-11) and also took the loss on the mound.

Princeton 12, Ottawa 9: Jordan Reinhardt was 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in a run as the Tigers earned a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Ace Christiansen doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in a run for Princeton (10-12-1), while Luke Smith smacked a solo home run.

Noah LaPorte earned the win in relief as he gave up three runs on one hit with five strikeouts and three walks in 2⅔ innings.

Bureau Valley 11, Eastland 3: Drake Taylor went 5 for 5 with a double and scored four runs to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Lanark.

Logan Philhower went 3 for 5, scored five runs and drove in two for BV (21-9), while Brock Rediger was 2 for 5 with a double and three runs.

Philhower also earned the win on the mound with five scoreless innings, giving up two hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks.

IVC 15, Mendota 0 (4 inn.): The Trojans did not record a hit in a nonconference loss in Chillicothe.

Dane Doyle took the loss for Mendota (8-17-1).

SOFTBALL

Serena 2, La Salle-Peru 1 (8 inn.): The Cavaliers allowed two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as their 22-game winning streak was ended with a nonconference loss in Serena.

Makenzie Chamberlain was 1 for 3 and drove in the only run for L-P (27-4), while Callie Mertes was 3 for 4.

Taylor Vescogni threw a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 13 batters and walking none.

Henry-Senachwine 13, Eureka 1 (5 inn.): Brynna Anderson was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Eureka.

Harper Schrock was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run for Henry (21-3), while Lexi Serpette doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Orion 5, Hall 3: Kennedy Wozniak was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Spring Valley.

Lily Pelka went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for Hall (5-23), while Caroline Morris was 2 for 4 with a run.

Brynn Blair took the loss in the circle.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Sherrard: Princeton’s Casey Etheridge swept the hurdles at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

He won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.92 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 42.8 seconds.

The Tigers placed fourth with 76 points. Orion won with 91.5, Mendota (37) was 10th and Hall (16) was 12th.

Also for Princeton, Cade Odell won the shot put (15.63 meters) and Landen Hoffman won the discus (48.68).

Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos won the 400 (50.92), while Anthony Kelson placed second in the 800 (2:07.6) and took third in the 1,600 (4:52.13).

Hall’s Jeremy Smith placed fourth in the triple jump (12.13m).