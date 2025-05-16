Two Fieldcrest girls qualify for state track: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Lewistown: Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan and Macy Gochanour qualified for the IHSA Class 1A State Meet out of the Lewistown Sectional on Thursday.

Mangan placed second in the discus with a toss of 33.41 meters, while Gochanour placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.55 seconds, coming in just under the state-qualifying standard of 49.72.

At Seneca: Earlville’s Finley Jobst placed second in the 800 meters in 2:33.22 at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional to advance to the state meet.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 11, Serena 1 (5 inn.): The Panthers exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to earn a nonconference victory in Granville.

Johnathon Stunkel was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs for the Panthers (18-12), Maddox Poole was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Traxton Mattingly was 1 for 1 with two runs and an RBI.

Drew Carlson threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Princeton 11, Seneca 1 (6 inn.): Ace Christiansen doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in two runs to help the Tigers to a nonconference win, which snapped a six-game losing streak for Princeton.

Noah LaPorte was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Princeton (9-12-1), while Nolan Kloepping was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Will Lott doubled and scored three runs.

Lott also tossed a complete game, giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Henry-Senachwine 14, Midwest Central 4: Carson Rowe and Austin Keith each belted home runs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Manito.

Rowe was 3 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs, while Keith was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs.

Evan Culp went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored a run for Henry (9-16).

Jacob Miller earned the win as he gave up three unearned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Plano 12, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): Joe Clifford had the only hit for the Red Raiders in a nonconference loss in Earlville.

James Henne was the losing pitcher for Earlville (8-12).

SOFTBALL

Streator 2, Princeton 1 (8 inn.): Izzy Gibson was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in the only run for the Tigresses in a nonconference loss in Streator.

Caroline Keutzer went 1 for 4 and scored a run for Princeton (14-11).

Avah Oertel took the loss in the circle as she allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Serena 14, Putnam County 3: Valeria Villagomez went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle for PC (12-17).

Sherrard 11, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Leah Henkel had the only hit for the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Sherrard.

She also took the loss in the circle for Mendota (2-18).

Annawan-Wethersfield 11, Bureau Valley 3 (10 inn.): The Storm allowed eight runs in the top of the 10th inning of the Lincoln Trail Conference loss in Manlius.

Abby Jamison was 3 for 4 with an RBI for BV (16-17, 9-9 LTC), while Danni Benavidez doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Carly Reglin pitched a complete game, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Forreston: Joel Billhorn won the 400 meters (51.04 seconds) and placed third in the 200 (23.83) to help Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio place sixth in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet.

Henry Nichols placed third in the 3,200 (10:50.95) for the Clippers.