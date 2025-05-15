L-P’s Elli Sines, Mendota’s Mariyah Elam qualify for state: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P’s Elli Sines crosses the finish in the 100 hurdles Wednesday, May 14, 2025, during Sectionals at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: La Salle-Peru senior Elli Sines won a sectional title and qualified for state in two more events out of the Class 2A Sterling Sectional on Wednesday.

Sines won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.5 seconds.

She advanced to state in the 100 and 200 by beating the state-qualifying times.

Sines placed fourth in the 100 in 12.62 seconds, beating the state standard of 12.64, and finished third in the 200 in 26.16 to eclipse the qualifying time of 26.29.

“I kind of had that goal in mind to do it and I went through with it,” Sines said about qualifying for state in the 100 and 200 for the first time.

Sines, who was L-P’s lone state qualifier, placed fifth at state in the 100 hurdles last season.

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam clears the bar in the high jump to qualify for state Wednesday, May 14, 2025, during Sectionals at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Also heading to state is Mendota sophomore Mariyah Elam, who qualified in four events.

Elam won the triple jump (10.9 meters) and the 300 hurdles (47.4 seconds).

The defending state high jump champion placed second in the event in the sectional by clearing 1.64 meters.

She also advanced in the 100 hurdles by placing third in 15.87 seconds to beat the state standard of 16.62.

At Aledo: Henry-Midland junior Daniella Bumber won three titles at the Class 1A Mercer County Sectional and also qualified for state in a fourth event.

Bumber won the 100-meter dash in a personal record 12.34 seconds, the 200 in a season’s best 25.45 seconds adn the 400 in a season’s best 56.53 seconds.

She also ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to place second in the 4x100 relay in 50.06 seconds.

Frawley and Chambers also advanced to state in the long jump, placing second and third, respectively.

Frawley leapt 5.29 meters and Chambers recorded a PR 5.06 to beat the state standard of 5 meters.

Frawley and Chambers also teamed with Mitchell and Piper Roach to place third in the 4x200 in a state-qualifying time of 1:48.26, beating the standard of 1:51.76.

The Timberducks placed fifth in the team standings with 68 points. Host Mercer County won with 103.

At Rock Falls: Princeton junior Camryn Driscoll ran a personal record 59.18 seconds to win the 400-meter dash at the Class 2A Rock Falls Sectional to earn a return trip to state.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 6, Kaneland 2: The Cavaliers capped off a perfect run through the Interstate 8 Conference with a victory in Maple Park.

Anna Riva launched two home runs, hit a double, drove in five runs and scored three runs to lead L-P (27-3, 10-0 I-8), while Callie Mertes doubled and scored two runs.

Taylor Vescogni earned the win in the circle as she allowed one run on one hit with 11 strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Hall 20, Fieldcrest 5 (4 inn.): Leah Burkart was 2 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs as the Red Devils rolled to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Brynn Blair was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run for Hall (5-22), while Kailey Edwards was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Blair also earned the win in the circle.

TeriLynn Timmerman hit a triple and a double and scored two runs for Fieldcrest (0-16).

Bureau Valley 4, Stark County 3 (8 inn.): Katrina Wahl doubled twice and drove in two runs to help the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

Kadyn Haage was 3 for 4 with two doubles for BV (16-16, 9-8 LTC), while Carly Reglin pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

BASEBALL

Hall 6, Fieldcrest 1: The Red Devils earned their 20th win of the season with a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Luke Bryant doubled twice and drove in two runs for Hall (20-10), while Geno Ferrari was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI and Noah Plym and Clayton Fusinetti each had a hit, an RBI and a run.

Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher as he gave up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Layten Gerdes was 2 for 3 and drove in a run for Fieldcrest (13-12) while also taking the loss on the mound.

Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 2: Kaedin Bond was 3 for 4 with a double and a run as the Cavaliers were swept in an Interstate 8 Conference series with the loss in Maple Park.

Adrian Arzola was 2 for 3 and scored a run for L-P (14-13, 6-8 I-8), while Jacob Gross was 1 for 2 and drove in a run.

Jett Hill took the loss on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Plano 3, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle to fall to 0-18-1.