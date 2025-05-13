L-P softball locks up conference title: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 10, Rochelle 0 (6 inn.): Callie Mertes went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs on Monday as the Cavaliers wrapped up an outright Interstate 8 Conference championship with a victory in La Salle.

“I’m proud of the girls,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “It was all them. They kind of took it personal when nobody really gave us credit after the year we had last year. No one really thought we were going to do much this year, but we knew what we had coming back. They stuck to the plan and they’re conference champs.”

Grace Pecchio doubled, walked twice, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs, and Ruby Davis was 1 for 2 with two runs for L-P, which honored its six seniors.

Taylor Vescogni threw 3⅔ perfect innings with nine strikeouts, while Mertez finished the game, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.

“They’re dedicated,” Huebbe said about the seniors. “This senior group is a bunch of leaders. They’re the reason we are where we’re at. The rest of the team is following their lead. We only have a couple seniors who play a lot and the others are role players and they’ve taken that role on. When the other girls see that, they know it’s OK to be a part-time player. It really does help. The leadership is huge.”

The Cavaliers, who improved to 26-3 overall and 9-0 in the conference, won their 21st game in a row.

L-P, which last won the conference in 2022, looks to complete a perfect I-8 season Wednesday at Kaneland.

Henry-Senachwine 10, Putnam County 0 (6 inn.): Brynna Anderson went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Brooklynn Thompson was 2 for 3 with a double, four runs and three RBIs for Henry (19-3, 11-2 TCC), while Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Harbison threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Valeria Villagomez doubled for PC (13-15, 5-8), while Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle.

Serena 11, Hall 1 (6 inn.): Kennedy Wozniak went 1 for 2 and scored the Red Devils’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Serena.

Brynn Blair was the losing pitcher for Hall (4-21).

Erie-Prophetstown 12, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): The Trojans had two hits and Ava Eddy scored Mendota’s lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss on the road.

Leah Henkel took the loss for Mendota (2-16, 0-10 TRC East).

BASEBALL

St. Bede 4, Seneca 0: Alan Spencer threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

AJ Hermes was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for St. Bede (22-4, 11-3 TCC), while Gus Burr tripled and drove in a run.

Hall 6, Somonauk 2: Greyson Bickett went 1 for 3 and scored two runs as the Red Devils won a nonconference game in Spring Valley.

Clayton Fusinetti drove in two runs for Hall (18-10), while Noah Plym was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Jack Jablonski was the winning pitcher as he gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Henry-Senachwine 4, Putnam County 2: Landon Harbison and Ashton Sprague were each 2 for 3 with a run to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Carson Rowe tossed a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Miles Main was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for PC (16-12, 6-9), while Jacob Furar took the loss on the mound.

Bureau Valley 7, Ridgewood 5: Logan Philhower tripled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

Blake Foster doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for BV (20-8, 7-2 LTC), while Bracin Patnoe was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Elijah Endress earned the win in relief.

Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 5 (8 inn.): The Knights scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out an Interstate 8 Conference win over the Cavaliers in Maple Park.

Ceyton Urbanski was 2 for 4 and scored four runs for L-P (14-11, 6-6 I-8), while Grey Ernat was 3 for 5 with a pair of runs.

Jacob Gross took the loss in relief.

Erie-Prophetstown 9, Mendota 0: The Trojans did not have a hit in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Prophetstown.

Jack Gillespie took the loss on the mound for Mendota (8-15-1, 1-9 TRC East).

Brimfield 14, Fieldcrest 7: Drew Overocker was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Wenona.

Jordan Heider tripled, doubled and scored two runs for Fieldcrest (13-11), while Noah Anson took the loss on the mound.

Hinckley-Big Rock 13, Earlville 4: Aaden Browder had two of the Red Raiders’ three hits and drove in two runs as Earlville lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Browder also took the loss on the mound for the Red Raiders (8-10, 6-5 LTC).

TRACK & FIELD

At Ottawa: The La Salle-Peru girls won two events and scored 99 points to finish second in the eight-team Illinois Valley Meet.

Streator won with 106 points. St. Bede (97) was third, Mendota (55) was fifth, Hall (34) was seventh and Putnam County (2) was eighth.

For L-P, Sophia Woods won the 3,200 meters (16:25.49) and Clara Weitl, Gabriela Gonzalez, Hope Garncarz and Yoselin Carlos won the 4x800 (11:46.78).

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich swept the hurdles with a 14.67 seconds in the 100s to lower her area record and a 47.52 in the 300s.

Other winners for the Bruins were Maggie Arkins in the 800 (2:49.14), Savannah Bray in the shot put (10.34 meters), Kate Duncan in the triple jump (9.31m) and Emerald De La Torre, Leah Griggs, Grace Millington and Kijah Lucas in the 4x200 (1:52.38).

Mendota had three winners in Rylee Woods in the pole vault (1.98m), Mariyah Elam in the high jump (1.52m) and Aby Buettner in the 400 (1:06.55).

In the boys meet, Hall (62) placed third, Mendota (61) was fourth, L-P (52.5) was fifth, St. Bede (50) was sixth and Putnam County (21) was eighth.

Jeremy Smith won the triple jump (12.33m) for the Red Devils

Mendota swept the distance races with Anthony Kelson in the 1,600 (4:51.9) and Gavin Stevenson in the 3,200 (11:17.39).

L-P’s Luca Verucchi won the 400 (53.98) and ran with Griffin Hammers, Daniel Gutierrez and Zach Pocivasek to win the 4x400 (3:34.2).

St. Bede’s Kaden Nauman won the 800 (2:02.7).

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez was a double winner in the throws with a 14.39 in shot put and a 46.21 in discus.

At Macknaw: Fieldcrest’s Michael Bennett won two events at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet to help the Knights finish sixth among 12 teams.

Bennett won the long jump (6.6 meters) and triple jump (13.38m).

Also for Fieldcrest, Braydin Eplin won the discus (47.76m), while Caleb Krischel was second in the 800 meters (1:59.89) and third in the 1,600 (4:40.28).

At Galva: Bureau Valley won six events and tallied 118.5 points to win Galva’s 10-team Pam Foley Invite.

Individual winners for the Storm were Nathan Siri in the 1,600 meters (5:01.11), Andrew Roth in the 300 hurdles (42.67), Landon Hulsing in the high jump (1.91 meters) and Justin Moon in the triple jump (12.28m).

Also for BV, Roth, Moon, Tucker Shane and Alex Gallardo won the 4x400 (3:41.56) and Siri, Alex Gallardo, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore won the 4x800 (8:36.9).

BOYS TENNIS

Morris 4, Princeton 1: Landon Davis was the only winner for the Tigers in a home loss.

Davis won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

Rochelle 4, Mendota 1: Cameron Escatel and Aden Tillman won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for the Trojans’ lone victory against the Hubs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dixon 6, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in a nonconference game in Dixon.