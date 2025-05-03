BV softball wins twice: Saturday’s NewsTribune/BCR roundup

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 1, Henry-Senachwine 0 (8 inn.): Emma Stull launched a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Storm to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Carly Reglin threw a five-hit shutout, striking out 13 batters and walking none.

Lauren Harbison threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk for Henry (14-3), while Kaitlyn Anderson was 2 for 4.

Bureau Valley 4, Abingdon-Avon 0: Reglin doubled and drove in two runs to help the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

She also pitched 2⅔ innings in relief, not allowing a hit and striking out five with no walks. Mallory Maubach threw 4⅓ scoreless innings, giving up three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Maubach also was 2 for 3 for an RBI for BV (12-12, 6-5 LTC), while Emily Wright went 2 for 3 with a run.

Marquette 17, Hall 1 (4 inn.): Kennedy Wozniak was 1 for 2 and drove in the only run for the Red Devils in a nonconference loss in Ottawa.

Caroline Morris went 1 for 2 with a run for Hall (4-16), while Ava Delphi took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 12, Princeton 0: AJ Furar was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Drew Carlson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for PC (16-7), while Brayden Zuniga doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Carlson also earned the win on the mound as he threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Ace Christiansen and Noah LaPorte each had two hits for Princeton (8-8-1), while Jace Stuckey was the losing pitcher.

Henry-Senachwine 8, Peoria Heights 0: Ashton Sprague threw a three-hit shutout, striking out six batters and walking one as the Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Henry.

Jacob Miller went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Henry (5-13), while Jayden DeWeerth was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Marquette 4, Hall 1: Luke Bryant went 1 for 1 and drove in the Red Devils’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Ottawa.

Bryant also took the loss on the mound, while Jaxson Pinter was 1 for 2 with a run for Hall (13-10).

Monmouth United 4-10, Bureau Valley 3-0: The Storm were swept in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Manlius, losing 4-3 and 10-0 in five innings.

In the opener, BV scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh but the rally fell short.

Tyce Barkman was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and Blake Foster went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Logan Philhower was the losing pitcher.

Brock Rediger had the only hit for the Storm (18-6, 6-2 LTC) in the second game, while Bryce Helms took the loss on the mound.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lake County 13, IVCC 9: The Eagles saw their season end with a loss in the Region 4 Tournament in Kewaskum, Wisconsin.

IVCC scored five runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 9, but the Lancers scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Ava Lambert was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for IVCC (18-21), while Maddy Pancrcic went 2 for 4 with a home run.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Moraine Valley 7-10, IVCC 6-0: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Peru, losing 7-6 and 10-0 in six innings.

In the first game, Matthew Reksnis was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, while Ashton Pecher went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Payton Harwood took the loss on the mound.

In the second game, Ethan Plym was the losing pitcher for IVCC (10-37). The Eagles managed three hits.