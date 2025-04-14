L-P girls to have own wrestling team

L-P's Kiely Domyancich wrestles Ottawa's Gio Hernandez in January. L-P is separating girls wrestling into its own program. The L-P Board of Education approved the hiring of a girls wrestling head coach and assistant at its last meeting. L-P athletic director Steve Hanson said coaching recommendations will be made at the April 23 board meeting. (Scott Anderson)

Girls wrestling has grown significantly at La Salle-Peru over the last three years.

Kiely Domyancich was the program’s lone female wrestler when she was a freshman.

The Cavaliers had three girls wrestlers last year and 12 this past season. L-P also had its first female state medalist last season as Domyancich placed fifth at state at 115 pounds.

Going forward, L-P will have separate boys and girls wrestling programs as the Board of Education approved the hiring of a girls coach head coach and girls wrestling assistant coach.

“We are very lucky here at L-P to have a board and administration that understands and sees the need for more coaches to help support this growing girls wrestling team,” L-P boys coach Matt Rebholz said. “It really is great having their support.”

L-P athletic director Steve Hanson said he expects having a separate girls team will help the program continue to grow.

“We anticipate having a girls only program will increase participation,” Hanson said. “We have witnessed schools similar to ours grow their program by starting a girls only program.”

Rebholz said having more coaches will be beneficial to all the wrestlers.

“Having two separate coaches allows for the responsibilities to be shared and more people in the room to help show skills and develop wrestlers,” Rebholz said. “This will allow our schedules to open up more because only having four coaches before made it difficult for availability on weekend tournaments.”

Hanson said a coaching hire will be made to the Board of Education at its next meeting on April 23.