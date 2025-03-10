La Salle-Peru boys basketball ‘carved a path’ the past two seasons

L-P's Erick Sotelo looks to pass the ball around Peoria's Spencer Russell during a Class 3A Sectional semifinal at Washington High School. (Scott Anderson)

The past two seasons, the La Salle-Peru boys basketball team accomplished a feat it hasn’t in nearly a decade, as the Cavaliers won back-to-back regional titles.

The last time L-P won postseason hardware two years in a row was 2014-15 and 2015-16.

“I think we’ve carved a path,” L-P senior Mikey Hartman said about the senior class. “We gave the juniors and sophomores a lot to look up to winning another regional, so it gives them a goal.”

After losing in a sectional semifinal the last two years, the Cavs will look to take the next step and win a sectional game.

“They just have to stay the course, keep doing what we do and keep that momentum rolling into next season,” Hartman said about what L-P needs to do to advance further.

The Cavs’ season ended with a 51-36 loss to Peoria in the Class 3A Washington Sectional on Wednesday. Peoria beat Metamora 57-48 in Friday’s sectional championship.

L-P lost 69-37 to Metamora last season, fell 72-67 to Bloomington in 2016, lost 55-42 to Peoria Notre Dame in 2015 and fell 51-47 to Rock Island in 2009 since the Cavs’ last sectional victory in 1997. L-P last won a sectional title in 1992-93.

L-P's Marion Persich has his shot blocked by Peoria's Cameron Gunn at Washington High School. (Scott Anderson)

L-P coach John Senica said it will take mental toughness - which he said the Cavs showed in Wednesday’s loss - and talent to advance deeper in the playoffs.

“When you’re in a game like this, you can’t put your tail between your legs and run away,” Senica said. “These kids didn’t do that. You need mental toughness, but you also have to have the talent, and these guys will be able to go to the next level.”

Along with losing Hartman, who was a starter the last two years, the Cavs graduate starter Nick Olivero along with Andy Medina, who started at times this winter, Cordell Wheatley and Jackson Sellett.

“They’ve meant a lot (to the program),” Senica said. “Obviously, they were part of the regional last year, and then they won a regional this year. They were great leaders. They set a great example for the future of the program, so I’m extremely proud of them, and I know they’re going to do great things.”

While the Cavs are losing a strong group, L-P also will return several key pieces, including regular starters in junior Erick Sotelo and freshman Marion Persich.

Juniors Jameson Hill and Braylin Bond also saw time in the starting lineup this season.

“They’ve got big shoes to fill, but they can fill them,” Senica said. “It’s going to take a lot of work. We’re going to work our tails off in the offseason and see what we can do next year.”

Persich said this year’s sectional appearance was “good experience,” and the Cavs will put in the work in the offseason.

“Our season was a little bumpy, but I love my guys and love my coaches,” Persich said. “I think it was an amazing season.

“We just have to keep practicing in the offseason.”