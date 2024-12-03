Hall girls basketball edges Mendota: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 45, Mendota 44: The Red Devils scored with about a minute left to pull out a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Kennedy Knaff had 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists for Mendota, while Ava Eddy added six points and six steals.

Midland 36, Putnam County 26: Addy Leatherman scored 11 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Maggie Spratt had eight points for PC and Eme Bouxsein added seven points.

Seneca 64, Henry-Senachwine 34: Kaitlyn Anderson had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Lauren Harbison added five points, four assists and three steals for Henry.

IVC 64, Fieldcrest 46: Macy Gochanour scored a game-high 22 points as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Minonk.

Pru Mangan had 13 points for Fieldcrest (2-3), while TeriLynn Timmerman added nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 62, Earlville 42: Four Bruins scored in double figures to lead St. Bede to a nonconference victory Monday in Earlville.

Halden Hueneburg scored 19 points to lead St. Bede, while Mason Ross had 16 points, Kaden Nauman had 11 and Gino Ferrari added 10.

Adam Waite led the Red Raiders with 21 points and four assists, while Easton Fruit contributed nine points and seven assists.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,467, Kaneland 2,919: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 646 series to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

Aiden McCray bowled a 615 series for L-P, while Zach Quick added a 608 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Morris 2,287, St. Bede 2,279: Maddy Fabish rolled a 658 series with a 279 opening game as the Bruins came up just eight pins short at Echo Lanes in Morris.