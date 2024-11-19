2024 NewsTribune Girls Golf All-Area Team

La Salle-Peru’s Sophia Chiu blasts her ball out of the sand trap on the second hole during the Interstate 8 girls golf tournament at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

A look at the top girls golfers in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

Sophia Chiu

Sophia Chiu, La Salle-Peru, jr.: Chiu was a strong No. 2 for the Cavaliers, finishing third in the area with a 49.4 nine-hole average. She was honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference and paired with Allie Thome to place second in the Princeton Ryder Cup. Chiu shot a 97 at the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional.

Hanna Claiborne

Hanna Claiborne, Princeton, so.: Claiborne tied for second on the Tigresses with a 52 average. She earned All-Three Rivers Conference second-team honors. Claiborne tied for 14th with a 104 at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to advance to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional, capping her season with a 110.

St. Bede junior Anna Cyrocki (Brian Hoxsey)

Anna Cyrocki, St. Bede, jr.: Cyrocki led the Bruins with a 53 nine-hole average and a 109 18-hole average. She carded a 107 to tie for 19th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional and advance to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional, where she shot a 105.

Reese Reviglio

Reese Reviglio, Princeton, jr.: Reviglio knocked 4.7 strokes off her nine-hole average from a year ago to finish with a 51. She shot a 99 to tie for 10th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional and advance to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional, where she finished her season with a 103.

Fieldcrest senior Jessica Schultz (Brian Hoxsey)

Jessica Schultz, Fieldcrest, sr.: Schultz was the first NewsTribune-area golfer to qualify for state in 10 years. She placed second (86) at the Class 1A Seneca Regional, tied for fifth (93) at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional and tied for 30th (170) at state. Schultz was second in the area with a 43 nine-hole average and 85 18-hole average. She won the Woodford County Invite and placed fifth at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

Allie Thome

Allie Thome, La Salle-Peru, sr.: The repeat NewsTribune Girls Golfer of the Year was the medalist in every dual but one and led the area with a 42.8 nine-hole average and 83.8 18-hole average. She won the Interstate 8 Conference Meet and the Ottawa Invitational. Thome tied for eighth (81) at the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional and tied for 31st (90) at the Normal U-High Sectional.