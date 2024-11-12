2024 NewsTribune Boys Golf All-Area Team

Henry-Senachwine's Jacob Miller tees off on the second hole during the Class 1A St. Bede Regional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the top boys golfers in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

FIRST TEAM

Jacob Edens

Jacob Edens, Putnam County, sr.: Edens had a strong finish to the season as he carded a 77 to place third at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to advance to the Rockford Lutheran Sectional, where he ended his season with a 92. Edens had a 39 average for nine holes, which ranked third in the area.

Jacob MIller

Jacob Miller, Henry-Senachwine, jr.: Miller came on strong in the postseason. He tied for 16th at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional (84), tied for sixth at the Rockford Lutheran Sectional (76) and tied for 76th at state (174). Miller placed third in the Rebel Invite with a 78 and finished with a 40 nine-hole average, an improvement of 3.6 strokes from last season.

Wyatt Novotny (Photo provided by BVHS)

Wyatt Novotny, Bureau Valley, jr.: Novotny had another strong season for the Storm, finishing with a 38.9 nine-hole average. He won the Rock Falls Invitational, placed second at the Kewanee Invitational, finished eighth at the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet and earned All-LTC first-team honors. Novotny placed seventh at the Class 1A Eastland Regional, finished 14th at the Rockford Lutheran Sectional and placed 23rd at state.

Landen Plym

Landen Plym, sr., Hall: The three-time NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year led the area with a 36.5 nine-hole average, 1.5 strokes better than any other golfer in the area. He won the Princeton and Kewanee invitationals and placed second in the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Plym won the Class 1A St. Bede Regional, placed sixth at the Rockford Lutheran Sectional and finished 13th at state.

Noah Plym (Jen Hered)

Noah Plym, so., Hall: Plym was second on the Red Devils with a 40.3 nine-hole average and was a two-time match medalist. Plym tied for eighth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet and earned All-TRC first-team honors. He tied for eighth at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to help the Red Devils win their first regional title since 2007.

Carson Rowe

Carson Rowe, jr., Henry-Senachwine: Rowe averaged a 38 for nine holes, cutting 2.5 strokes off his average from last fall. He won the Tri-County Conference Tournament to lead Henry to second place. In the postseason, he tied for eighth (81) at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional, tied for 11th at the Rockford Lutheran Sectional (77) and tied for 50th at the state tournament (166).

SECOND TEAM

Aaden Browder, Earlville, so.

Jake Diaz, Hall, so.

Brody Hartt., Mendota, jr.

Jordan Mason, Princeton, jr.

Michael Milota, La Salle-Peru, sr.

Joe Perez, Hall, so.

HONORABLE MENTION

Landen Birdsley, Bureau Valley; Riley Cetwinski, La Salle-Peru; Adan Chiu, La Salle-Peru; Dane Doyle, Mendota; Luke Smith, Princeton; Abraham Wiesbrock, St. Bede