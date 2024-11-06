NewsTribune sports briefs: IVCC cross country holding race for high school, junior high runners

The IVCC cross country program is hosting a new fall race for high school and junior high school age runners on Nov. 16 at IVCC.

Runners will race on a cross country style course on the grounds of IVCC’s campus in Ogelsby.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The junior high race, which is 2 miles, is at 10 a.m. and the high school race, which is 5 kilometers, is at 10:45 a.m.

The cost is $20 per runner. All runners will receive a T-shirt. The top male and female in each race will receive an additional award.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/IVCCEaglesRun2024 or email IVCC cross country coach Matt Baker at matthew_baker@ivcc.edu.

Area players earn All-Little Ten honors in soccer

Three area soccer players were selected to the All-Little Ten Conference soccer team.

DePue-Hall junior midfielder Grabiel Cano and Earlville senior midfielder Easton Fruit were unanimous selections. Fruit is a repeat selection.

DePue-Hall senior Ilan Bardo also was named all-conference.

IVCC men’s, women’s basketball teams lose

The IVCC men’s and women’s basketball teams each lost to Moraine Valley in region games Tuesday in Oglesby.

The men lost 97-71 and the women lost 91-28. Both IVCC teams are 0-2.