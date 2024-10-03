Princeton and Bureau Valley golfers advance to sectionals: Wednesday’s News Tribune sports roundup

Boys golf

Class 2A Sterling Regional: At Sterling, Princeton finished in a tie for fifth but advanced four golfers to next week’s Kaneland Sectional. Jackson Mason shot 82 to lead the way. Jayden Fulkerson (89), Luke Smith (90) and Kaiden Coomer (94) also advanced individually.

Class 1A Eastland Regional: At Lanark, Wyatt Novotny shot an 82 and was one of three Bureau Valley golfers to advance to next week’s Rockford Lutheran Sectional. Atticus Middleton (88) and Colin Stabler (89) also advanced individually. Aaden Browder of Earlville shot 88 and advanced to the sectional.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 2, LaSalle-Peru 0: At Peru, the Cavaliers surrendered two second half goals and fell to the Spartans in an Interstate 8 contest. L-P fell to 6-7-2 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Girls volleyball

Kewanee 2, Bureau Valley 0: At Manlius, the Storm fell to the Boilermakers, 25-14, 25-20 in a Lincoln Trail Conference matchup. BV fell to 12-10-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Hall 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Spring Valley, Natalie Zamora had nine kills as the Red Devils rolled to a 25-13, 25-18 win. Morgan Hoschied dished out 12 assists as Hall improved to 13-11-2 overall.

Mens soccer

Illinois Valley Community College 0, Harper 0 (Tie): At Ogelsby, Jabuille Mooketsi stopped all eight shots he faced to pull the Eagles into a draw with the Hawks. IVCC is now 2-3-4 for the season.

Womens soccer

Illinois Valley Community College 3, Harper College 0: At Ogelsby, Grace Johnson saved all three shots she faced as the Eagles shut out the visiting Hawks. IVCC (4-6-1) got goals from Morgan Clements (Ottawa), Abigail Poole (LaSalle-Peru), and Danica Scoma (LaSalle-Peru) all in the first half to secure the win.