Lincoln-Way East girls golf team dominates Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional

Lincoln-Way East's Bella Versetto tees off on the 14th hole during the Class 2A Regional girls golf meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Lincoln-Way East brought a very young squad to the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional on Tuesday.

The Griffins had one senior, a junior, two sophomores and two freshmen in the field, but the group played like veterans.

With the four underclassmen’s scores counting, the Griffins claimed the regional plaque with a 321 total.

“I’m just really proud of everyone on our entire program,” Lincoln-Way East coach Brian Shannon said. “This just shows all the hard work we put in definitely pays off. To beat some really good teams here today says a lot about their character and their perseverance.

“When you have kids who put in hard work, no matter what age, it’s just great to see them have success.”

Lincoln-Way Central (330) and Lincoln-Way West (344) also advanced to Monday’s Normal U-High Sectional, while Joliet (364) placed fourth, Minooka (366) finished fifth, the host Cavaliers (385) were eighth and Ottawa (422) was ninth.

“It’s great and such an honor,” East freshman Grace Zhang said about winning the regional.

Freshman Bella Versetto led the Griffins as she shot a 1-over-par 73 to claim the individual title, while Zhang was second with a 78, sophomore Maggie Fagan tied for third with a 79 and sophomore Sophia Klapper rounded out the Lincoln-Way East card with a 91.

“It felt very good,” Versetto said about winning the individual crown. “When I came in I was just trying to think positive thoughts. I didn’t just want an individual title. I wanted to win with the team. It means a lot (for the team to win). It definitely helps the team gain more confidence than we already had from our match season.”

Versetto scored an eagle on No. 6 and recorded two birdies and 11 pars during her round.

“I hit my driver and bombed it down the middle,” Versetto said. “I had 97 yards to the green and the wind was coming straight at my face, so I played it as like a 103 shot. I hit it to about a foot past the hole. It almost rolled in for an albatross.”

Lincoln-Way East's Grace Zhang tees off on the 14th hole during the Class 2A Regional girls golf meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Zhang started with a 43 on the front nine but shot a 35 on the back, which included back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14-15.

“It definitely feels great to contribute to my team,” Zhang said about placing second. “I didn’t play my best today, but I’m glad I was able to help the team.

“I feel like on the front I played poorly, but on the back, I feel like my mental game was mostly good. I had some good putts and some good drives.”

Lincoln-Way Central had three players finish in the top 10. Sophomore Taylor Bush led the Knights as she tied for third with a 79, freshman Grace Chandler carded an 80, junior Kristin Kroll had an 81 and senior Allison Garofalo had a 90.

Senior Peyton White led Lincoln-Way West as she tied for third with a 79, while sophomore Reilly Carlson shot an 82, junior Sydney Pohlmann had an 86 and senior Amelia Chastain rounded out the card with a 97.

Normal Community sophomore Bailey Engel was the top individual advancer as she tied for third with a 79.

L-P's Allie Thome lines up a put during the Class 2A Regional girls golf meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

L-P senior Allie Thome tied for eighth with an 81 and Ottawa senior Marlie Orlandi tied for 11th with an 85.

“It feels very good and I’m very happy about it,” Thome said about advancing to sectional for a third year in a row. “I thought I picked myself up very well. I did have some rough holes, but my better ones made up for it.”

Thome notched birdies on hole No. 6 and hole No. 10 as she shot 41 on the front and 40 on the back.

“My putting was on for those holes and my driver was on too,” Thome said. “(Making birdie) helps me think, ‘OK, since I got a birdie, I can play the next one more aggressive.’”

For Orlandi, she’s moving beyond regional for the first time.’

“It feels great to advance because it’s a first-time experience for me,” Orlandi said. “I thought I played very well, especially after a shaky warm-up on the range. I thought I bounced back from that and played one of my better rounds.”

Other advancing individuals were Minooka senior Leona Trevino (85), Metamora senior Avery Taylor (86), Normal junior Savanna Siegrist (90) and Joliet Central senior Nina Mayfield (90) along with Joliet senior Sami Ankeney, Joliet junior Sophia Podmolik and Metamora sophomore Gillian Tyra, who emerged from a four-player playoff for the final three spots.

The sectional is Monday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

“At sectional, hopefully our team can win and move on to state,” Versetto said. “We’re looking forward to competing with really good teams.”

Thome is aiming to finish her career with a state berth.

“I hope to make it to state this year,” Thome said. “I need to shoot probably like an 82 to go to state.

Orlandi also is looking to extend her career.

“I’m expecting some tougher competition that I can hopefully compete with,” Orlandi said. “I hope at sectional I can play well and hopefully get to the next round.”