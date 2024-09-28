NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Sam Nauman

Henry-Senachwine sophomore Sam Nauman had a record-setting performance last week for the La Salle-Peru co-op swimming team.

Nauman had the best time in all five events of the L-P Pentathlon with a clocking of 25.63 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, a 1:02.28 in the 100 butterfly, a 1:00.67 in the 100 backstroke, a 1:13.91 in the 100 breaststroke and a 2:03.06 in the 200 freestyle.

She led the Cavaliers to the team title and set three individual records. Nauman broke meet records in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and set a new mark for most individual points.

“The pentathlon was held at Ottawa for many years and was brought to L-P when the co-op team was formed,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “The meet records have been around a while now. For Sam to have broken three of them Saturday speaks to her work ethic at practice. She’s a great swimmer and great person.”

For her performance, Nauman was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Nauman answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What is your favorite stroke to swim and why?

Nauman: I enjoy backstroke more than the others. I enjoy it because it comes more natural to me.

Which of your swimming accomplishments makes you most proud?

Nauman: I am really proud of myself for making it to IHSA state as a freshman. Even something as little as dropping tenths of a second is something to be proud of at a regular-season meet.

Who is the best swimmer you’ve ever competed against?

Nauman: I have competed against some really fast swimmers. Last year at state, Annika Parkhe swam the 100 back prelims in 52.94 seconds. I was able to watch her swim after my heat.

What goals do you have for the rest of the season?

Nauman: My goal right now is to keep improving in and out of the pool. I always have my eye on the record board as goal times. I am hoping to go back to state and place better this year, maybe even in two events.

What is your favorite holiday, and why?

Nauman: My favorite holiday is Fourth of July. It is very close to my birthday, and my family always gets together. I love seeing the fireworks every year, as well.

What is your most played song recently?

Nauman: My most played artist right now is probably Zac Bryan. I listen to a lot of his music. But to get excited and hyped up before a meet, I listen to Taylor Swift, Guns ‘N Roses and other upbeat artists.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Nauman: Being gluten free, finding good food can be a little tricky. My favorite food is enchiladas. I would definitely be able to win an eating contest after practice if it was enchiladas.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Nauman: I do not watch a lot of TV, but when I do, I like to watch shows. My favorite show right now is “Outer Banks.” A new season is coming out soon, and I’m very excited. I have rewatched it easily 10 times.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Nauman: My favorite subject in school is a toss up between math and science. I have always liked them and been drawn to them since I was little. I always enjoy going to those classes.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Nauman: I had a good meet last week. I was having fun with my friends while still being emotionally involved in the moment. My times were not lifetime records for me, but they were still good midseason times. And it’s always fun to break meet records knowing I can aim to break them next year.