IVCC men’s soccer preview: Eagles hope to win conference, region

The IVCC men’s soccer team lost a solid group of players from last year’s team that went 11-6-1.

The Eagles lost four All-Arrowhead Conference players, including goalkeeper Colin Hart, a first-team selection, and their top two goal scorers from last fall in Tyrese Baijnath (12 goals) and Tyler Marconi (11 goals), who were both second-team picks.

However, IVCC does return a strong nucleus.

The Eagles return defenders Fran Fernandez, Johnathan Cortez and Jorge Martinez.

“Our strength looks like it will be defense,” IVCC coach Tim Cottingim said. “If we can keep our goals-against average at around 1, we should have a chance to win a lot of games.”

Jabu Mooketsi and Jakob Stumm will share duties at goalkeeper to start the season.

“Both are very good,” Cottingim said.

IVCC also brings back attacking midfielder Ivan Patricio along with fellow midfielders Michael George, David Garcia and Efrain Lemus.

Patricio and George each scored a goal last year.

“Ivan Patricio is our top returning offensive player,” Cottingim said.

The Eagles welcome a solid group of newcomers, including transfers forward Vasco Gonclaves (from Southeast Community College), defender Rafa Romero (Lakeland University) and midfielders Lucas Morais (Pratt Community College) and Gabriel Penhalver (Schoolcraft College).

Romero, a Mendota graduate, was the 2022 NewsTribune Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The Eagles went 4-0 in their preseason games and opened the regular season with a 1-0 loss to Elgin.

“Our goals are always the same,” Cottingim said. “We want to win the conference and win the region. It’s never easy, of course.”