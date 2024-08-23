Earlville boys golf wins Little Ten quad: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Shabbona: Aaden Browder carded a 40 on Thursday to claim medalist honors and help Earlville to a Little Ten Conference quadrangular victory at Indian Oaks Country Club.

The Red Raiders scored a 179 to beat Hinckley-Big Rock (190), Somonauk (191) and Indian Creek (215).

Also scoring for Earlville were Grady Harp (44), Easton Fruit (46) and Hunter Schubbe (49).

At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny shot a 35 to lead Bureau Valley to a Lincoln Trail Conference triangular victory at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

The Storm and United each carded a 164 with Bureau Valley winning on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Stark County shot a 197.

At Kewanee: Chris Gedraitis shot a 43 to help St. Bede finish second in a triangular at Baker Park Golf Course.

Ridgewood won with a 177, the Bruins had a 184 and Kewanee was third at 216.

Abe Wiesbrock, Zach Husser and Caden Carls each a 47 for St. Bede.

GIRLS GOLF

Yorkville 223, La Salle-Peru 223: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference match on a fifth-score tiebreaker at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol.

Yorkville’s fifth score was a 60 and L-P’s was 66.

L-P’s Allie Thome was the medalist with a 46. Also for the Cavs, Mary Craven shot a 51, and Sophia Chiu and Delani Duggan each had a 63.

At Dwight: Jessica Schultz carded a 40 to earn medalist honors and lead Fieldcrest to a triangular victory at Dwight Country Club.

The Knights tallied a 223 to beat Dwight (231) and Prairie Central (239).

Gwyn Frei shot a 58 for Fieldcrest, while Abby Greenland had a 62. Olivia Bernardi added a 63.

At Coal Valley: Hanna Claiborne shot a 54 as Princeton finished third in a triangular at Oakwood Country Club.

Rockridge won with a 197 followed by Moline (216) and Princeton (237).

Also scoring for the Tigresses were Addie Carr (59), Samantha Woolley (61) and Illyana Jones (63).

At Sheffield: Michaela Noder shot a 51 as Bureau Valley finished third in a Lincoln Trail Conference triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

United won with a 166 followed by Stark County (200) and the Storm (250).

Faith Hanson had a 59 for BV.

At Shabbona: Earlville’s Rylee Hill shot a 53 to earn medalist honors against Hinckley-Big Rock and West Aurora at Indian Oaks Country Club. No team scores were kept.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Morton 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost their season opener in Cicero.