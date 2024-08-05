Golf: Winners announced for IV High School Summer League

La Salle-Peru junior Sophia Chiu (left) placed second and L-P freshman Delani Duggan (right) took third in the Girls Division of the Illinois Valley High School Summer Golf League. L-P senior Allie Thome (not pictured) won the title. (Photo provided by Mason Kimberley)

The 2024 Illinois Valley High School Summer Golf League recently wrapped up its season and winners were crowned in three divisions.

The league included 41 players from 13 high schools that competed in an eight-round series.

La Salle-Peru golfers swept the Girls Division with senior Allie Thome winning the title followed by junior Sophia Chiu and freshman Delani Duggan.

Ottawa sophomore Bryer Harris (left) won the Boys A Division of the Illinois Valley High School Summer Golf League. Henry-Senachwine junior Carson Rowe (right) took third. Ottawa junior Jacob Armstrong (not pictured) placed second. (Photo provided by M)

In the Boys A Division, Ottawa sophomore Bryer Harris won, Ottawa junior Jacob Armstrong finished second and Henry-Senachwine junior Carson Rowe placed third.

Ottawa sophomore Rylee Hogue won the Boys AA Division followed by Morris freshman Braden Wickkiser and Streator junior Brody Elias.