Aftershock 16U wins USSSA Gulf Coast National Championship in Alabama

The Aftershock 16-and-under travel softball team won the USSSA Gulf Coast National Championship 16U Open Division on July 3 at Foley Sports Complex in Alabama. The team, which was seeded fourth entering the tournament, went undefeated in six games. Pitcher Lauren Harbison was named the team’s MVP and Caroline Keutzer earned the Defensive Player Award. Other team members were Valeria Villagomez, Kaitlyn Anderson, Maggie Spratt, Sam Woolley, Chipper Rossi, Raleigh Leininger, Reese Poole, Maci Kelly and Allie Thome. The team is coached by Casey Thome, Rob Spratt and Tony Rossi. (Photo provided by )