2024 NewsTribune Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Mendota's Kaley Siemer heads the ball during a game against Dixon this season. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the top girls soccer players in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

Noemi Arteaga

Noemi Arteaga, jr., MF/D, Mendota: Arteaga, a captain for Mendota, could play midfield or defense. She took Mendota’s set pieces and corner kicks. Arteaga finished with three goals and five assists.

Devin Dever

Devin Dever, jr., D, Princeton: Dever was a strong defender for the Tigresses this season. Coach David Gray said “it would be difficult to overstate how important Devin was as a player for our team.”

Linnea Escatel

Linnea Escatel, sr., MF, Mendota: Escatel played center mid for the Trojans, recording two goals and three assists.

Litzy Lopez

Litzy Lopez, sr., F, La Salle-Peru: Lopez returned from a knee injury to have another strong season for the Cavaliers. She scored 15 goals and had 12 assists, which ranked second on the team. She was All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Miyah Fox

Miyah Fox, sr., F, Princeton: Fox added soccer to her resume along with running track and field. She finished with nine goals, which was second on the team, and three assists.

Crystal Garcia

Crystal Garcia, jr., F, Mendota: Garcia was one of the area’s top scoring threats as she finished with 24 goals and three assists to help the Trojans to a 12-7-1 record.

Veronica Hein

Veronica Hein, sr., D, La Salle-Peru: Hein was a strong defender for L-P in the center back position. She also scored five goals. Hein was All-Interstate 8 Conference honorable mention.

Abigail Poole

Abigail Poole, sr., F, La Salle-Peru: Poole was an offensive force for the Cavaliers, finishing with 16 goals, which ranked second on the team, and 11 assists. She was All-Interstate 8 Conference honorable mention.

Ariana Sanchez

Ariana Sanchez, so. GK, Mendota: Sanchez stepped in for Naitzy Garcia and had a strong season in net for the Trojans. She made 88 saves and recorded eight shutouts.

Olivia Sandoval

Olivia Sandoval, fr., F, Princeton: Sandoval was the Tigresses’ top offensive weapon as she led the team in goals (10) and assists (8).

Danica Scoma

Danica Scoma, sr., MF, La Salle-Peru: The repeat NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year was the area’s best offensive weapon as she led the area in goals (26) and assists (24). Scoma was All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Kaley Siemer

Kaley Siemer, jr., D, Mendota: Siemer was the backbone of a defense that helped Mendota record eight shutouts. Coach Nick Myers said she “saved us on numerous occasions this season.”