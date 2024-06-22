Springfield Lucky Horseshoes rally to beat Pistol Shrimp

Will Ashley sets up at first base during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 9-8 loss to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dol)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp built a six-run lead through three innings Friday but it slipped away in a 9-8 loss to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp went ahead 6-0 after a five-run third inning.

In the third, Makana Olaso hit a two-run single to left-center field, Finley Buckner brought in a run on a ground out, Luke Smock doubled and Brandon Mahler hit an RBI single.

However, Springfield rallied with a run in the fourth, four in the fifth - on two-run home runs by Jimmy Koza and and Kannon Kirk - and three more in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.

Tyler Butina hit a solo hoemr in the eighth to extend the Horseshoes’ lead to 9-7.

The Shrimp pulled within one on an RBI single by Ryan Niedzwiedz in the eighth but couldn’t tie or take the lead.

Olaso went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Smock was 3 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI and Mahler was 1 for 5 with three RBIs.

Daniel Strohm started on the mound for the Shrimp (14-7) and got a no decision, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and two walks in three scoreless innings.

Jeffrey Behrends was the losing pitcher as he gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks in two innings.