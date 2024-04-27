NewsTribune boys track and field leaders as of April 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune area boys track and field athletes for the 2024 season.
100
|Athlete
|Time
|Bickett (Hall)
|11.34
|P. Walowski (Bureau Valley)
|11.64
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|11.7
|Olivero (La Salle-Peru)
|11.74
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|11.74
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|11.74
|Yonos (Amboy co-op)
|11.74
200
|Athlete
|Time
|Bickett (Hall)
|23.14
|Billhorn (Amboy co-op)
|23.49
|Carlos (Mendota)
|23.54
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|24.06
|Mckendry (Amboy co-op)
|24.06
400
|Athlete
|Time
|Carlos (Mendota)
|51.34
|Billhorn (Amboy co-op)
|51.54
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|52.94
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|54.67
|Gallardo (Bureau Valley)
|55.54
800
|Athlete
|Time
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|2:06.68
|Hammers (La Salle-Peru)
|2:08.34
|Dormer (Earlville)
|2:10.05
|Moore (Bureau Valley)
|2:15.16
|Padilla (La Salle-Peru)
|2:15.59
1,600
|Athlete
|Time
|Swanson (Princeton)
|4:54.03
|Kelson (Mendota)
|4:55.95
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|4:57.54
|VandeVenter (Princeton)
|4:58.52
|Padilla (La Salle-Peru)
|5:12.69
3,200
|Athlete
|Time
|VandeVenter (Princeton)
|10:56.13
|Swanson (Princeton)
|11:00.82
|Kasperski (La Salle-Peru)
|11:04.29
|Bouxsein (Putnam County)
|11:22.02
|Cowser (Amboy co-op)
|11:54.63
110 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Marincic (St. Bede)
|16.48
|B. Shane (Bureau Valley)
|17.74
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|17.67
|Kelson (Mendota)
|18.34
|Neff (La Salle-Peru)
|19.09
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|43.65
|Marincic (St. Bede)
|43.84
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|44.33
|B. Shane (Bureau Valley)
|44.66
|Kelson (Mendota)
|44.7
4x100
|Team
|Time
|Amboy (Mckendry, Billhorn, Thomas, Yonos)
|45.46
|BV (P. Walowski, Hartz, Lemons, Attig)
|45.47
|Hall (Bickett, Bacidore, Smith, Wamhoff)
|45.78
|L-P (Ambler, Mertes, Olivero, Zebron)
|47.08
|PHS (Green, Etheridge, Burden, Driscoll)
|47.38
4x200
|Team
|Time
|Amboy (Mckendry, Huggins, Fry, Yonos)
|1:36.87
|BV (P. Walowski, K. Walowski, Hartz, Attig)
|1:37.45
|Hall (Bickett, Bacidore, Smith, Fiocchi)
|1:39.31
|PHS (Green, Funderberg, Agushi, Driscoll)
|1:40.18
|L-P (Ambler, Mertes, Olivero, Zebron)
|1:40.39
4x400
|Team
|Time
|BV (B. Shane, Moon, Hartz, Attig)
|3:43.88
|FHS (Beckett, Krischel, Buchanan, Johnson)
|3:46.78
|MHS (Koch, Lesley, Kelson, Carlos)
|3:47.98
|Amboy (Yonos, Fry, Huggins, Billhorn)
|3:50.46
|L-P (Gallicchio, Carter, Hammers, Gutierrez)
|3:51.28
4x800
|Team
|Time
|FHS (Krischel, Buchanan, Schmillen, Johnson)
|9:09.58
|BV (Wiggim, Shafer, Moore, Siri)
|9:10.73
|PHS (Swanson, VandeVenter, Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lambert)
|9:36.78
|MHS (Gonzalez, Imeri, Stevenson, Torbio)
|9:55.1
|Amboy (Daniels, Nichols, Huggins, Thomas)
|10:05.2
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Billhorn (Amboy)
|6.06
|Attig (Bureau Valley)
|5.92
|Koch (Mendota)
|5.85
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|5.81
|Perez (Hall)
|5.76
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Koch (Mendota)
|12.03
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|11.79
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|11.76
|Gallicchio (La Salle-Peru)
|11.5
|Bosi (Hall)
|11.2
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|1.83
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|1.78
|Fry (Amboy co-op)
|1.78
|Braun (Henry-Midland)
|1.75
|Cheney (Henry-Midland)
|1.73
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Peacock (Princeton)
|3.66
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|3.05
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|2.9
|Hubinsky (La Salle-Peru)
|2.67
|Neff (La Salle-Peru)
|2.5
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Miller (Princeton)
|17.04
|Odell (Princeton)
|15.66
|Sundberg (Amboy co-op)
|14.42
|Morris (Princeton)
|14.32
|Williams (Princeton)
|14.31
Discus
|Athlete
|Distance
|Morris (Princeton)
|46.88
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|46.58
|Williams (Princeton)
|44.23
|Miller (Princeton)
|43.35
|Santiago (La Salle-Peru)
|43.12