April 27, 2024
NewsTribune boys track and field leaders as of April 25, 2024

By Kevin Chlum
Caleb Bickett (Hall) battles it out with Jordan Lukes (Streator) in the men's 100 meter sprint during the Rollie Morris Invite at Hall High School on April 13, 2024. They both posted an 11.1 second time with Brown just edging out Bickett for the win.

Hall's Caleb Bickett races Streator's Jordan Lukes during the Rollie Morris Invitational. Bickett is the area leader in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. (Kyle Russell)

Here’s a look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune area boys track and field athletes for the 2024 season.

100

AthleteTime
Bickett (Hall)11.34
P. Walowski (Bureau Valley)11.64
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)11.7
Olivero (La Salle-Peru)11.74
Driscoll (Princeton)11.74
Hartz (Bureau Valley)11.74
Yonos (Amboy co-op)11.74

200

AthleteTime
Bickett (Hall)23.14
Billhorn (Amboy co-op)23.49
Carlos (Mendota)23.54
Johnson (Fieldcrest)24.06
Mckendry (Amboy co-op)24.06

400

AthleteTime
Carlos (Mendota)51.34
Billhorn (Amboy co-op)51.54
Johnson (Fieldcrest)52.94
Moon (Bureau Valley)54.67
Gallardo (Bureau Valley)55.54

800

AthleteTime
Krischel (Fieldcrest)2:06.68
Hammers (La Salle-Peru)2:08.34
Dormer (Earlville)2:10.05
Moore (Bureau Valley)2:15.16
Padilla (La Salle-Peru)2:15.59

1,600

AthleteTime
Swanson (Princeton)4:54.03
Kelson (Mendota)4:55.95
Krischel (Fieldcrest)4:57.54
VandeVenter (Princeton)4:58.52
Padilla (La Salle-Peru)5:12.69

3,200

AthleteTime
VandeVenter (Princeton)10:56.13
Swanson (Princeton)11:00.82
Kasperski (La Salle-Peru)11:04.29
Bouxsein (Putnam County)11:22.02
Cowser (Amboy co-op)11:54.63

110 hurdles

AthleteTime
Marincic (St. Bede)16.48
B. Shane (Bureau Valley)17.74
Roth (Bureau Valley)17.67
Kelson (Mendota)18.34
Neff (La Salle-Peru)19.09

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Etheridge (Princeton)43.65
Marincic (St. Bede)43.84
Roth (Bureau Valley)44.33
B. Shane (Bureau Valley)44.66
Kelson (Mendota)44.7

4x100

TeamTime
Amboy (Mckendry, Billhorn, Thomas, Yonos)45.46
BV (P. Walowski, Hartz, Lemons, Attig)45.47
Hall (Bickett, Bacidore, Smith, Wamhoff)45.78
L-P (Ambler, Mertes, Olivero, Zebron)47.08
PHS (Green, Etheridge, Burden, Driscoll)47.38

4x200

TeamTime
Amboy (Mckendry, Huggins, Fry, Yonos)1:36.87
BV (P. Walowski, K. Walowski, Hartz, Attig)1:37.45
Hall (Bickett, Bacidore, Smith, Fiocchi)1:39.31
PHS (Green, Funderberg, Agushi, Driscoll)1:40.18
L-P (Ambler, Mertes, Olivero, Zebron)1:40.39

4x400

TeamTime
BV (B. Shane, Moon, Hartz, Attig)3:43.88
FHS (Beckett, Krischel, Buchanan, Johnson)3:46.78
MHS (Koch, Lesley, Kelson, Carlos)3:47.98
Amboy (Yonos, Fry, Huggins, Billhorn)3:50.46
L-P (Gallicchio, Carter, Hammers, Gutierrez)3:51.28

4x800

TeamTime
FHS (Krischel, Buchanan, Schmillen, Johnson)9:09.58
BV (Wiggim, Shafer, Moore, Siri)9:10.73
PHS (Swanson, VandeVenter, Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lambert)9:36.78
MHS (Gonzalez, Imeri, Stevenson, Torbio)9:55.1
Amboy (Daniels, Nichols, Huggins, Thomas)10:05.2

Long jump

AthleteDistance
Billhorn (Amboy)6.06
Attig (Bureau Valley)5.92
Koch (Mendota)5.85
Beckett (Fieldcrest)5.81
Perez (Hall)5.76

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Koch (Mendota)12.03
Moon (Bureau Valley)11.79
Beckett (Fieldcrest)11.76
Gallicchio (La Salle-Peru)11.5
Bosi (Hall)11.2

High jump

AthleteHeight
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)1.83
Moon (Bureau Valley)1.78
Fry (Amboy co-op)1.78
Braun (Henry-Midland)1.75
Cheney (Henry-Midland)1.73

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Peacock (Princeton)3.66
Shane (Bureau Valley)3.05
Lemons (Bureau Valley)2.9
Hubinsky (La Salle-Peru)2.67
Neff (La Salle-Peru)2.5

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Miller (Princeton)17.04
Odell (Princeton)15.66
Sundberg (Amboy co-op)14.42
Morris (Princeton)14.32
Williams (Princeton)14.31

Discus

AthleteDistance
Morris (Princeton)46.88
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)46.58
Williams (Princeton)44.23
Miller (Princeton)43.35
Santiago (La Salle-Peru)43.12