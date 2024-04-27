NewsTribune boys track and field leaders as of April 25, 2024

Hall's Caleb Bickett races Streator's Jordan Lukes during the Rollie Morris Invitational. Bickett is the area leader in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. (Kyle Russell)

Here’s a look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune area boys track and field athletes for the 2024 season.

100

Athlete Time Bickett (Hall) 11.34 P. Walowski (Bureau Valley) 11.64 Zebron (La Salle-Peru) 11.7 Olivero (La Salle-Peru) 11.74 Driscoll (Princeton) 11.74 Hartz (Bureau Valley) 11.74 Yonos (Amboy co-op) 11.74

200

Athlete Time Bickett (Hall) 23.14 Billhorn (Amboy co-op) 23.49 Carlos (Mendota) 23.54 Johnson (Fieldcrest) 24.06 Mckendry (Amboy co-op) 24.06

400

Athlete Time Carlos (Mendota) 51.34 Billhorn (Amboy co-op) 51.54 Johnson (Fieldcrest) 52.94 Moon (Bureau Valley) 54.67 Gallardo (Bureau Valley) 55.54

800

Athlete Time Krischel (Fieldcrest) 2:06.68 Hammers (La Salle-Peru) 2:08.34 Dormer (Earlville) 2:10.05 Moore (Bureau Valley) 2:15.16 Padilla (La Salle-Peru) 2:15.59

1,600

Athlete Time Swanson (Princeton) 4:54.03 Kelson (Mendota) 4:55.95 Krischel (Fieldcrest) 4:57.54 VandeVenter (Princeton) 4:58.52 Padilla (La Salle-Peru) 5:12.69

3,200

Athlete Time VandeVenter (Princeton) 10:56.13 Swanson (Princeton) 11:00.82 Kasperski (La Salle-Peru) 11:04.29 Bouxsein (Putnam County) 11:22.02 Cowser (Amboy co-op) 11:54.63

110 hurdles

Athlete Time Marincic (St. Bede) 16.48 B. Shane (Bureau Valley) 17.74 Roth (Bureau Valley) 17.67 Kelson (Mendota) 18.34 Neff (La Salle-Peru) 19.09

300 hurdles

Athlete Time Etheridge (Princeton) 43.65 Marincic (St. Bede) 43.84 Roth (Bureau Valley) 44.33 B. Shane (Bureau Valley) 44.66 Kelson (Mendota) 44.7

4x100

Team Time Amboy (Mckendry, Billhorn, Thomas, Yonos) 45.46 BV (P. Walowski, Hartz, Lemons, Attig) 45.47 Hall (Bickett, Bacidore, Smith, Wamhoff) 45.78 L-P (Ambler, Mertes, Olivero, Zebron) 47.08 PHS (Green, Etheridge, Burden, Driscoll) 47.38

4x200

Team Time Amboy (Mckendry, Huggins, Fry, Yonos) 1:36.87 BV (P. Walowski, K. Walowski, Hartz, Attig) 1:37.45 Hall (Bickett, Bacidore, Smith, Fiocchi) 1:39.31 PHS (Green, Funderberg, Agushi, Driscoll) 1:40.18 L-P (Ambler, Mertes, Olivero, Zebron) 1:40.39

4x400

Team Time BV (B. Shane, Moon, Hartz, Attig) 3:43.88 FHS (Beckett, Krischel, Buchanan, Johnson) 3:46.78 MHS (Koch, Lesley, Kelson, Carlos) 3:47.98 Amboy (Yonos, Fry, Huggins, Billhorn) 3:50.46 L-P (Gallicchio, Carter, Hammers, Gutierrez) 3:51.28

4x800

Team Time FHS (Krischel, Buchanan, Schmillen, Johnson) 9:09.58 BV (Wiggim, Shafer, Moore, Siri) 9:10.73 PHS (Swanson, VandeVenter, Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lambert) 9:36.78 MHS (Gonzalez, Imeri, Stevenson, Torbio) 9:55.1 Amboy (Daniels, Nichols, Huggins, Thomas) 10:05.2

Long jump

Athlete Distance Billhorn (Amboy) 6.06 Attig (Bureau Valley) 5.92 Koch (Mendota) 5.85 Beckett (Fieldcrest) 5.81 Perez (Hall) 5.76

Triple jump

Athlete Distance Koch (Mendota) 12.03 Moon (Bureau Valley) 11.79 Beckett (Fieldcrest) 11.76 Gallicchio (La Salle-Peru) 11.5 Bosi (Hall) 11.2

High jump

Athlete Height Hulsing (Bureau Valley) 1.83 Moon (Bureau Valley) 1.78 Fry (Amboy co-op) 1.78 Braun (Henry-Midland) 1.75 Cheney (Henry-Midland) 1.73

Pole vault

Athlete Height Peacock (Princeton) 3.66 Shane (Bureau Valley) 3.05 Lemons (Bureau Valley) 2.9 Hubinsky (La Salle-Peru) 2.67 Neff (La Salle-Peru) 2.5

Shot put

Athlete Distance Miller (Princeton) 17.04 Odell (Princeton) 15.66 Sundberg (Amboy co-op) 14.42 Morris (Princeton) 14.32 Williams (Princeton) 14.31

Discus