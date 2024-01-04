L-P boys bowling tops Ottawa: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,030, Ottawa 2,866: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 610 series, including a 267 game, to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Grady Sandor had a 519 series for L-P, while Zach Quick added a 514 series.

Mendota 3,126, Streator 2,897: Landon Bauer rolled a 682 series to help the Trojans to a victory in Streator.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 48, Dwight 27: Macy Gochanour scored 18 points to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Kaitlin White added 13 points for Fieldcrest (14-5).

Rochelle 46, La Salle-Peru 39: The Cavaliers trailed by 20 points, closed within three but couldn’t complete the comeback in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Rochelle.

Addie Duttlinger had 13 points and seven rebounds for L-P, while Jasmine Garman had 10 points.

WRESTLING

At Seneca: Princeton won a pair of nonconference duals, defeating Plano 40-33 and edging the host Fighting Irish 41-39.