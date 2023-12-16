December 15, 2023
Fieldcrest win HOIC opener at Eureka: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Jordan Heider, Brady Ruestman each score 13 points for Knights

By Kevin Hieronymus
Fieldcrest Knights logo

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 52, Eureka 25: Jordan Heider and Brady Ruestman each scored 13 points for Fieldcrest (8-0, 1-0), while Connor Reichman added nine in the Knights’ HOIC opener at Eureka on Friday.

The Knights jumped out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 21-8 at halftime.

Woodland 62, St. Bede 48: The Bruins lost on the road in Tri-County Conference play in Streator. Jake Migliorini led the Bruins with 13 points and Mason Ross and Halden Hueneburg added 10 each.

Indian Creek 54, DePue 31: The Timberwolves took a 39-10 halftime lead on the way to victory in Little Ten Conference play at DePue.

Somonauk 69, LaMoille 49: Brayden Klein scored 12 points and Tyler Billhorn had 10 points and 19 rebounds for the Lions in defeat in Little Ten Conference play at Dean Madsen Gymnasium.

Lowpoint-Washburn 64, Putnam County 55: The Panthers fell at home in Tri-County Conference play.

Girls basketball

Dixon 67, St. Bede 37: Ali Bosnich scored 25 points for the Bruins at the Academy. Ashlyn Ehm added six.