Ali Bosnich nets 25 for St. Bede girls in defeat: BCR roundup for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Girls basketball

Dixon 67, St. Bede 37: Ali Bosnich scored 25 points for the Bruins Friday at the Academy. Ashlyn Ehm added six.

Boys basketball

Woodland 62, St. Bede 48: The Bruins lost on the road in Tri-County Conference play in Streator. Jake Migliorini led the Bruins with 13 points and Mason Ross and Halden Hueneburg added 10 each.

Indian Creek 54, DePue 31: The Timberwolves took a 39-10 halftime lead on the way to victory in Little Ten Conference play at DePue.

Somonauk 69, LaMoille 49: Brayden Klein scored 12 points and Tyler Billhorn had 10 points and 19 rebounds for the Lions in defeat in Little Ten Conference play at Dean Madsen Gymnasium.

Lowpoint-Washburn 64, Putnam County 55: The Panthers fell at home in Tri-County Conference play.