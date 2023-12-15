NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Makenzie Hamilton

Makenzie Hamilton has been a top performer for the La Salle-Peru girls bowling team for the last several seasons.

In her final high school season, Hamilton has continued to be a strong bowler and a team leader for the Cavaliers.

Last week, she helped L-P to an Interstate 8 Conference win over Sycamore and led the Cavaliers to a three-peat at the Cavalier Classic.

She rolled a 1,243 six-game series, starting with a 266 high game, to win the individual title.

“Makenzie performed at the top of her game last week and all season long,” L-P coach Jim McCabe said. “She has come to this season with drive and determination and is being a great tea leader.

For her performance, Hamilton was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Hamilton answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What’s the best bowling ball you’ve ever had?

Proton physics.

Besides the Illinois Valley Super Bowl, where is your favorite place to bowl?

Rockford Cherry Bowl.

Do you and/or the team have any rituals, routines or superstitions before or during matches?

Before every Saturday tournament we go for breakfast. We have strike hats we make the coaches wear when we have a strike run.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

Home Alone.

What is your favorite book?

Divergent.

What is your favorite subject and school and why?

Fire Science is my favorite because it’s active and adds to skills I will need in life.

What are your plans after high school?

I plan on going to nursing school.

What is your favorite candy or dessert?

Chocolate chip cookies and Dr. Pepper.

What is something you wish you were really good at?

Ice skating.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

I started off strong with a 266 and kept consistency after that. I’m proud of myself and the team.