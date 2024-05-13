Hennepin Park District to host pickleball workshop

The Hennepin Park District will be sponsoring a pickleball workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8.

Attendees will learn the basics and rules of pickleball. Attendees will have the opportunity to play with experienced players at their level. Attendees also will learn how they can join others for weekly play. Paddles and balls will be provided but if an individual has their own equipment they are invited to bring them. Participants must wear court shoes – absolutely no flip flops. This is for all ages.

The park district is asking participants to pre-register by calling the pool at 815-925-7319 or emailing hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com. There is no cost to anyone to attend this workshop.