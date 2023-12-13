Mendota boys basketball tops Hall: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 52, Hall 49: Izaiah Nanez scored 15 points Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Aden Tillman and Cale Strouss had 12 points each for Mendota (5-5, 1-0 TRC East). The Red Devils fell to 5-5, 0-1.

Fieldcrest 59, Heyworth 39: Brady Ruestman scored 19 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Heyworth.

Jozia Johnson contributed 13 points for Fieldcrest (7-0, 1-0 HOIC).

Earlville 53, IMSA 32: Griffin Cook scored 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists as the Red Raiders won a Little Ten Conference game in Aurora.

Adam Waite had 14 points for Earlville (9-0, 3-0 LTC), while Easton Fruit added 10 points.

Putnam County 63, Somonauk 57: The Panthers earned a nonconference win in Somonauk.

Annawan 60, Henry-Senachwine 38: The Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 64, Morris 29: The Cavaliers won all 11 events in a dual victory in La Salle.

Bo Weitl, Chris Lowery, Caleb Strand and Tucker Ditchfield won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.11, Ditchfield, Strand, Vince Wargo and Jonathan Neu won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.36 and Neu, Wargo, Weitl and Chris Lowery won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.68.

Neu, Lowery and Ditchfield each won two individual events.

Neu won the 200 freestyle (1:55.79) and 100 butterfly (56.68 seconds), Lowery claimed the 50 freestyle (24.13 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:33.66) and Ditchfield took first in the 100 freestyle (57.28 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.17).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Earlville 41, IMSA 40: Madyson Olson had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Red Raiders edged the Titans for a Little Ten Conference victory in Aurora.

Addie Scherer had eight points and four rebounds for Earlville (2-7, 2-1 LTC), while Natalie Hall added six points and five rebounds.

GIRLS BOWLING

St. Bede 2,684, Streator 1,911: Aubree Acuncius rolled a 631 series to lead the Bruins to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Maddy Fabish bowled a 570 series for St. Bede, while Breanna Martinez added a 451 series.