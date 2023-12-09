LaMoille rallies to beat Leland: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille 52, Leland 49: The Lions rallied from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to earn a Little Ten Conference victory in Leland.

Tyler Billhorn scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for LaMoille, while Brayden Klein contributed 19 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Earlville 54, Flanagan-Cornell 51: The Red Raiders stayed undefeated with a nonconference victory in Flanagan.

Roanoke-Benson 40, Henry-Senachwine 30: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke.

Hiawatha 70, DePue 50: The Little Giants fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Kirkland.