L-P wrestling goes 1-1 in opener: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

WRESTLING
At Streator: La Salle-Peru opened the season by going 1-1 in a triangular, beating Streator (47-27) and losing to Plano (54-24).
Austin Herron (113 pounds), Reegan Kellett (132) and Caeden Small (195/220) recorded two pins each, while Zach Pocivasek had an 18-3 technical fall against the Bulldogs.
At Taylor Ridge: St. Bede went 0-2 in a triangular at Rockridge, losing to the host Rockets (46-22) and Monmouth-Roseville (36-33).
Against Rockridge, Jordan Coventry won by fall in 2:57 at 150 pounds, Logan Pineda won by 15-3 major decision at 157 and Garrett Connelly won by fall in 1:21 at 190.
Against the Titans, Gavin Gillan won by 9-2 decision at 157 and Jack Maschmann won by fall in 1:39 at 165.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Earlville 53, Grant Park 27: Ryan Browder scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders to a victory in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight.
Adam Waite had 11 points and Griffin Cook added 10 points for Earlville (3-0), which will play in the title game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Woodland.
Ridgeview 67, St. Bede 60: Mason Ross scored 20 points as the Bruins came up short at the Route 17 Classic in Streator.
Halden Hueneburg had 13 points for St. Bede, while Kaden Newman added 12 points.
At Seneca: Hall lost 52-32 to the host Fighting Irish in the Seneca Turkey Tournament, while Mendota fell 52-43 to Serena.
The Red Devils and Trojans are both 1-1.