Mendota senior Bridget McGann signs with Wisconsin

Mendota senior Bridget McGann made her commitment to the University of Wisconsin official, signing a National Letter of Intent to swim for the Badgers.
McGann, who swims with the Academy Bullets Swim Club in Aurora since Mendota doesn’t offer swimming, is ranked as one of the top 50 recruits in the country by SwimSwam Magazine.
She committed to Wisconsin in the fall of her junior year, choosing the Badgers over Indiana, Missouri, Auburn and Minnesota.
“What helped me choose Wisconsin is I built relationships with all the coaches,” McGann said after committing. “I felt very comfortable with them and felt I could talk with them about anything. Wisconsin was my first official visit. The other four were the four weeks right after and every official visit I went to I compared to Wisconsin. None of them could beat Wisconsin. Every time I’d come home from another school, I was like, ‘Wisconsin is still on top.’
“On my way home from my last visit, we passed Wisconsin and we stopped by campus again. My family and I walked around campus one more time. From there, I was like, ‘This is the school.’ I loved not only the school environment but the swimmers on the team and the coaches. It just felt right.”
McGann’s specialty is the breaststroke. She will compete in the 2024 USA Swimming Olympic Trials in June in Indianapolis.