‘Goal-oriented’ Bridget McGann is one of nation’s top swimmers in Class of 2024

Mendota High School junior Bridget McGann is committed to swim for the University of Wisconsin. McGann is one of the top swimming recruits in the Class of 2024. She's swam a time that would qualify her for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 200-meter breaststroke and finished top 11 in the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke in the Junior Nationals over the summer. (Photo courtesy Bridget McGann)