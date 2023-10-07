NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Princeton’s Natasha Faber-Fox

Natasha Faber-Fox has been a leader for Princeton volleyball as the team’s senior setter, helping the Tigresses in a variety of ways.
Last week, she had 23 assists, seven digs, seven points and an ace to help Princeton to a win over Kewanee in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match.
At the Orion tournament, she recorded 73 assists, 16 digs, 22 points, four aces and two blocks.
“Natasha has risen to all of my challenges placed upon her,” Princeton coach Andy Puck said. “She continues to gain confidence with each match and be the player we need her to be.”
For her performance, Faber-Fox was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Faber-Fox answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?
I started playing club in 2019, but I started playing school volleyball in sixth grade with Malden Grade School. I started playing because of my mom. She always took me with her to her games that she was reffing and that’s when I fell in love with the sport.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I love the competition and the adrenaline rush, especially with a long rally.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
What makes me a good player, I believe, is all the time that I’ve put into the sport. Also, I couldn’t have done it without all the teams I’ve played with and the amazing coaches.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite memories have to be the Indiana tournament for travel club, being able to run around with my team and just goof around was a blast. Also, the amazing saves that everyone had, like running into tables, chairs and even taking one to the face was just amazing. This season has been a joy too.
Do you have any nicknames?
Some nicknames I usually get called are T, Tash and Tasha.
What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?
One year I went as a cowgirl. I also dressed up as my dog.
What is the best Halloween candy?
My favorite candy is definitely Twix.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would love to go to the Bahamas.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
I’ve definitely watched Lucifer one too many times.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
Personally, I think this past week was a really good week for me. I feel like I was really on my game and did better than I usually do.