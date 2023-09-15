NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 7, Princeton 0: Brayan Gonzalez scored a hat trick to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Princeton.
Jason Curran, Aldo Perez, Ismael Mejia and Antonio Martinez each scored a goal for L-P (5-5), which led 3-0 at halftime.
Princeton fell to 2-9-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Fieldcrest 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: Allie Wiesenhofer put down seven kills and served six aces to lead the Knights to a 25-11, 25-13 victory in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk.
Kaitlin White had nine digs and seven kills for Fieldcrest (12-3, 4-1 HOIC), while Bella Fortner had 12 assists.
Earlville 2, Parkview Christian 0: Nevaeh Sansone put down 12 kills to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Brooklyn Guelde had 16 assists for Earlville, while Chesney Auter served 10 points and an ace and Mady Olson had 10 digs.
St. Bede 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: The Bruins won 25-19, 25-18 in a Tri-County Conference match in Peru.
Henry-Senachwine 2, Dwight 1: The Mallards bounced back from a first set loss to beat the Trojans 17-25, 25-18, 25-7 in a Tri-County Conference match in Dwight.
Harper Schrock had nine kills and four blocks for Henry, while Kaitlyn Anderson had 16 digs, six kills, six points and two blocks and Lauren Harbison contributed 21 assists, 10 points and 10 digs.
Woodland 2, Putnam County 1: Maggie Richetta had 11 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks, five points and three aces as the Panthers lost 25-23, 21-25, 25-16 in a Tri-County Conference match in Streator.
Megan Wasilewski had 21 assists, 10 digs, eight points and an ace for PC (8-5, 202 TCC), while Ava Hatton contributed 11 digs, seven kills, four points, three aces and three blocks.
Newman 2 Princeton 0: Natasha Faber-Fox had 11 assists and eight points as the Tigresses lost 25-22, 25-20 in a Three Rivers Conference match in Princeton.
Keighley Davis added five points, four kills and a block for Princeton (9-9-1, 2-4 TRC East).
Kewanee 2, Hall 0: The Red Devils lost 26-24, 25-16 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Spring Valley.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Spring Valley: The L-P girls had the top five finishers in a meet at Hall.
Anya De La Luz (24:15.31), Ashlee Lord (24:15.68), Kiely Domyancich (24:16.43), Lylian Pabian (25:39.72) and Gracie Politsch (26:03.59) finished 1-5 for the Cavaliers.
Evelyn Castelan (29:12.66) was Hall’s top finisher in 11th place.
In the boys race, Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado won in 18:27.15, while Adam Kasperski (18:36), Griffin Hammers (19:17.91) and Braylin Bond (19:30.41) finished 2-4.
Hall’s Joseph Caracheo (20:40.25) was fifth, while Putnam County’s Brayden Zuniga (20:44.15) was sixth.
BOYS GOLF
Mendota 169, La Salle-Peru 171: Owen Aughenbaugh shot a 1-over-par 37 to claim medalist honors and lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Cale Strouss and Brody Hartt each carded a 43 for Mendota, while Evan McPheeters had a 46.
Will McLaughlin led the Cavaliers with a 38, while Riley Cetwinski (40), Michael Milota (45) and Anthony Ambler (48) rounded out the scores for L-P.
Bureau Valley 158, Hall 170: Will Novotny carded a 37 to earn medalist honors and help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Sheffield.
Landon Smith (39), Colin Stabler (40) and Landen Birdsley (42) also scored for Bureau Valley.
Landen Plym led the Red Devils with a 38, while Noah Plym shot a 42 and Jacob Diaz and Joseph Perez each carded a 45.
At Rock Island: Princeton carded a 179 to finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Highland Springs Golf Course.
Rockridge won with a 176, while Erie-Prophetstown was third with a 190.
Tyson Phillips had a 42 to tie for medalist honors for the Tigers, while Jackson Mason had a 43 and Kaiden Coomer and Luke Smith each had a 47.
GIRLS GOLF
At Princeton: Ava Morton carded a 46 to tie for medalist honors as Princeton finished second in a triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Sterling shot a 204 to edge the Tigresses by two strokes, while Erie-Prophetstown scored a 242.
Also scoring for Princeton were Addie Carr (51), Addie Hecht (52) and Reese Reviglio (57).
GIRLS TENNIS
Princeton 4, Peoria Christian 1: The Tigresses swept the doubles matches en route to a win at home.
In doubles, Nora Schneider and Caitlin Meyer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Katie Kammerer and Kambri Fisher were 7-5, 6-1 winners at No. 2 and Erah Goodale and Abby Brown claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3.
Emilee Merkel won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Tigresses.
Pontiac 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans swept the singles matches, but lost the match in Mendota.
Natalia Salinas won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Lauren Holland won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.