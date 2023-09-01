NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

BOYS GOLF
At Rock Island: St. Bede finished third in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Highland Springs Golf Course.
Sherrard won with a 167 followed by Rockridge (171) and the Bruins (172).
Logan Potthoff led St. Bede with a 41, while Luke Tunnell (42), Ryan Slingsby (43) and Kade Nauman (46) rounded out the Bruins’ scores.
St. Bede JV golfer Rambir Saini hit a hole-in-one on the 195-yard 17th hole.
La Salle-Peru 182, Hall 194: L-P’s Michael Milota and Hall’s Landen Plym shared medalist honors as each shot a 41 at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course, but the Cavaliers took the nonconference win.
Anthony Ambler (45), Riley Cetwinski (47) and Will McLaughlin (49) rounded out the scores for L-P, while Noah Plym (49), Jacob Diaz (50) and Joseph Perez (54) also scored for the Red Devils.
At Mendota: Cale Strouss carded a 41 to claim medalist honors and lead Mendota to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Mendota Golf Club.
The Trojans scored a 172 to top Newman (178) and Orion (210).
Evan McPheeters had a 43 for Mendota, while Owen Aughenbaugh and Brody Hartt each had a 44.
Riverdale 143, Princeton 183: Jackson Mason shot a 43 as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference match at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron.
Luke Smith and Kaiden Coomer each had a 46 for the Tigers, while Jayden Fulkerson added a 48.
At Dahinda: Carson Rowe shot a 40 as Henry-Senachwine finished second in a nonconference triangular at Oak Run Golf Course.
Williamsfield won with a 176, followed by the Mallards (190) and Wethersfield (197).
Also scoring for Henry were Jacob Miller (48), Lance Kiesewetter (49) and Ben Meachum (53).
VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru def. Annawan 22-25, 25-15, 25-23: Addison Urbanski had 15 points, 13 assists and eight kills as the Cavaliers pulled out a nonconference victory in La Salle.
Aubrey Duttlinger put down nine kills for the Cavs, while Bridget Hoskins served 11 points and three aces and Marissa Sanchez contributed 19 digs and 13 points.
Putnam County def. Dwight 25-17, 25-11: Maggie Richetta had 10 points, two aces, 10 digs and eight kills as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.
Megan Wasilewski had 25 assists and two aces for PC (6-3, 2-0 TCC), while Ava Hatton contributed nine kills, seven digs and a block.
Princeton def. Newark 25-17, 25-19: Ellie Harp had 11 points, two aces, eight kills and four digs to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Princeton.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 19 assists, 15 digs, eight points and an ace for Princeton (6-2-1), while Miyah Fox added 13 digs and two aces.
Henry-Senachwin def. Roanoke-Benson 21-25, 25-20, 25-23: Kaitlyn Anderson had 27 digs, 10 kills and two blocks as the Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Lauren Harbison had 21 assists, 16 points and 13 digs for Henry, while Abbie Stanbary contributed 25 digs and five kills.
Woodland def. St. Bede 25-12, 25-22: Aubree Acuncius had 17 assists, seven digs and two aces as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference match in Peru.
Ali Bosnich had seven kills and two blocks for St. Bede, while Johnna Bogatitus added five kills.
Newman def. Bureau Valley 25-27, 25-10, 25-20: Emma Stabler had 10 kills and eight digs as the Storm fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Manlius.
Kinley Canady had 14 digs for BV, while Kate Salisbury added 12 assists, six points and five digs.
Newark def. Earlville 25-13, 18-25, 25-8: Brookyln Guelde had 12 assists, 11 digs, nine kills and five points as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone had eight kills for Earlville (4-1, 1-1 LTC), while Mady Olson had eight digs and five points.
Serena def. DePue 25-4, 25-7: The Little Giants suffered a Little Ten Conference loss.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 7, DePue-Hall 0: Isaac Diaz scored three goals to lead the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.
Johan Cortez and David Casas each contributed two goals for Mendota (7-0-1).
Alleman 8, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in Princeton.
GIRLS GOLF
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru faced Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course but did not have enough golfers for a team score.
The Knights had a 226 led by a 43 and medalist honors from Braelyn Davoust.
Allie Thome led the Cavaliers with a 46.
Alleman 189, St. Bede 209: Erin Dove had a 47 as the Bruins lost a nonconference match at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island.
Also scoring for St. Bede were Anna Cyrocki (49), Bella Hagenbuch (53) and Breanna Martinez (60).
GIRLS TENNIS
Sterling 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans fell in Sterling.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Peru: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran the 2.95-mile course in 23:33.99 to win the girls race in a five-team meet at St. Bede.
St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver finished third.
In the boys race, St. Bede’s Grayson Marincic placed fifth.