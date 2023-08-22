NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 9, Sandwich 0: Johan Cortez scored four goals and had an assist as Mendota cruised to a season-opening victory over Sandwich on Monday in Mendota.
Isaac Diaz and Cesar Casas each scored a pair of goals, and Diaz also had an assist. Logan Dewey scored a goal, and Mauricio Martinez, David Casas, Danny Garcia and Ramiro Polacios each had an assist.
Earlville 7, Oregon 2: Griffin Cook notched a hat trick and two assists to lead the Red Raiders to a season-opening nonconference victory in Oregon.
Ryan Browder scored two goals, Trenton Fruit had a goal and three assists, and Michael Clemens added a goal for Earlville.
BOYS GOLF
At Streator: St. Bede placed fifth and La Salle-Peru finished sixth at the seven-team Streator Invitational at The Eastwood.
The Bruins carded a 345, and the Cavaliers scored a 357. Ottawa and Streator tied at 307, with Ottawa taking the title on a fifth-score tiebreaker.
Luke Tunnell led the Bruins, as he placed 14th with an 81. Also scoring for the Bruins were Logan Potthoff (84), Zach Husser (90) and Ryan Slingsby (90).
For L-P, Michael Milota had an 82, while Riley Cetwinski (85), Anthony Ambler (95) and Nick Olivero (95) rounded out the team’s scores.
At Princeton: The Tigers pulled out a triangular victory on a fifth-score tiebreaker at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Princeton and Newman tied at 174, but Luke Smith’s 47 gave the win to the Tigers. Tyson Phillips led Princeton with a 42, while Jackson Mason, Jayden Fulkerson and Kaiden Coomer each had a 44.
Ridgewood finished third with a 176. Ridgewood’s Gracie Russell was the medalist with a 39.
At Kewanee: Wyatt Novotny shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead Bureau Valley to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Baker Park Golf Course.
The Storm carded a 161 to beat Erie-Prophetstown (191) and Kewanee (223).
Drake Michlig had a 42 for BV, while Atticus Middleton and Landen Birdsley each had a 43.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Earlville def. Amboy 2-0: Brooklyn Guelde had 13 assists and three aces to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in the season opener in Amboy.
Nevaeh Sansone put down seven kills, Hannah Pfaff had five kills, and Ryleigh Dixon added 10 service points and one block for Earlville.
Wethersfield def. Putnam County 2-0: The Panthers lost a nonconference match in their season opener in Kewanee.
Seneca def. Hall 2-0: The Red Devils opened the season with a nonconference loss in Spring Valley.
GIRLS TENNIS
Streator 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans swept the singles matches in a loss in Mendota.
Ella Lewis won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Lauren Holland won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.