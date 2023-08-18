High school golf: Previews for the 2023 season across The Times area

Ottawa Pirates
BOYS
Coach: Keith Budzowski (sixth season)
Top returnees: Drake Kaufman, sr.; Alex Billings, sr.; Seth Cooper, jr.; Chandler Creedon, jr.; Jacob Armstrong, so.
Key newcomers: Colt Bryson, so.; Bryer Harris, fr.
Worth noting: The Pirates had a very successful 2022 season — winning seven regular-season tournaments, including the Interstate 8 Conference title and a fourth consecutive Class 2A regional crown — before falling a few strokes short at sectionals of a return trip to state. Two-time The Times Boys Golfer of the Year Kaufman and Cooper each qualified for the state meet as individuals. Kaufman carried a 37.6 nine-hole average through the fall and was a six-time medalist in regular-season meets. He also added four individual tournament championships – at the Belvidere Ryder Cup, the La Salle-Peru Cavalier Invitational, the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and the Class 2A Mendota Regional. “This year’s group of boys is poised and ready to give it their best,” Budzowski said. “All of them played in numerous tournaments this summer to help prepare themselves, where they hope to clinch another conference title as well as making it back to (state) as a team.” Ottawa won the L-P Invite on Thursday, with Kaufman placing second, Bryson third and Harris fourth.
GIRLS
Coach: Ryan Gunderson (fourth season)
Top returnees: Kendall Lowery, sr.; Hannah Waddell, sr.; Payton Nodland, sr.; Caroline Cooney, sr.; Payton Bruck, jr.; Sam Rivera, jr.; Marlie Orlandi, jr.; Calie Kolesar, sr.
Key newcomers: Ava Perry, jr.; Sienna Banushi, jr.; Bella Borowski, fr.; Mara McCullough, fr.; Marylou McCain, fr.
Worth noting: The Pirates, who compiled an 11-2 dual record last fall, will have a solid mix of experience and youth throughout the roster. Cooney was a sectional qualifier and a member of last year’s Times All-Area Honor Roll. “We have a lot of returning players that contributed last year after only graduating two players,” Gunderson said. “Our depth should really help us this season, and I can tell they have all worked hard to improve some things from last season.” Ottawa opened the season Wednesday with a triangular win over Coal City and Pontiac. “I think we will have a lot of contributors this season. This is a great group that is coachable and wants to be competitive. You can’t ask for anything else as a coach.”
Sandwich Indians
BOYS
Coach: Mike Butler (12th season)
Top returnees: Noah Campbell, jr.; Kai Kern, so.; Dino Barbanente, sr.; Kadin Kern, sr.; Chance Lange, sr.
Key newcomers: Jacob Clevenger, jr.; Colten Oakes, jr.
Worth noting: The Indians join a new league, the Kishwaukee River Conference, with an experienced group. Leading the way is Campbell, a sectional qualifier and all-conference honorable mention pick last year. Kadin Kern, like Campbell, is a two-time letter winner. “It’s a luxury to have five guys returning with so much experience at the varsity level, not to mention a group of newcomers who are waiting in the wings for their opportunity to contribute,” Butler said. “Our improvement last season was a testament to how hard these boys work and their willingness to put in the time to get better, two traits that have continued coming into this season. They are a competitive bunch who push each other to get better, and I think we will only get better as the season goes along. "
GIRLS
Coach: Mike Butler (12th season)
Top returnee: Ruby Ferguson, so.
Key newcomers: Brynn Butler, fr.; Fiona Legge, so.
Worth noting: The Indians graduated three seniors from last season including four-time sectional qualifier Melody Goldstein. Sandwich is tasked with the challenge of a young team. Ferguson is the only returning golfer from last season, and her leadership will be key for newcomers Legge and Butler as they start their careers. “The girls have great attitudes and want to get better, and that is all you can ask as a coach,” Butler said. “They have already grown by leaps and bounds, and I think it will be fun to watch them grow.”
Streator Bulldogs
Coach: Dustin Masley (seventh season)
Top returnees: Cole Park, sr.; Jaydon Nambo, sr.; Nolan Ketcham, jr.; Drew Donahue, sr.
Key newcomers: Logan Aukland sr.; Zander McCloskey, sr.; Brody Elias, so.; Kolden Nuemann, so.
Worth noting: The Bulldogs had a great season last fall, finishing 11-1 in duals and falling just four shots short to Manteno for an Illinois Central Eight Conference championship. Park and Nambo — both sectional qualifiers and Times All-Area Honor Roll members last fall — have put in a lot of competitive rounds this summer in various tournaments and are primed to have a great season. Donahue and Ketcham were regulars on the varsity level last season, and Masley is expecting more consistent scores out of those two veterans. “Our goals for this season as always are to win the conference regular-season championship as well as win the ICE Conference Tournament,” Masley said. “We feel like we can compete for a regional championship, and we want to advance our team to sectionals. Individually, Park and Nambo are top-tier players in the area, and both have the ability to advance to the state level.”
Marquette Academy Crusaders
Coach: Mark Vickroy (14th season)
Top returnees: Carson Zellers, Ryan Peterson, Ashton Grady, Daniel Hoffman
Top newcomers: Kaden Chalus, Lillian Pollnow, David Clairmont, Shea Conner, Braxton Penne
Worth noting: Zellers returns after qualifying for the Class 1A sectionals and being named to The Times All-Area Honor Roll for the second consecutive season. “We have a good base and experience with Carson, Ryan, Ashton and Daniel all back this season,” Vickroy said, adding the Crusaders will be playing their home matches at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby this season. “All four have posted some really great scores, sub 40s, in practices, so hopefully that continues once we get matches started. I’m also looking forward to seeing which of the five new players can consistently be the No. 5 and No. 6 scorers for us.”
Seneca Fighting Irish
Coach: Bryan Erickson (14th season)
Top returnees: Grant Siegel, jr.; Keegan Murphy, jr.; Ryker Terry, jr.
Key newcomers: Cody Clennon, so.; Vincent Corrado, so.; Dane Ferrara, fr.; Ethan Hasselbring, fr.; Daniel Isham, fr.; Cody Malak, fr., Zach Naines, fr.; Raiden Terry, fr.; Cooper Thorson, fr.; Spencer Thorpe, fr.
Worth noting: With just three returning golfers in the program, the Fighting Irish reloaded with 10 newcomers this season. Siegel was a sectional qualifier last season who will be expected to lead the way. Thorson is a freshman to watch and should make an immediate impact. “If this team progresses through the season as I think they will, we should compete for the TCC title and also have a good shot at getting out of our own regional,” Erickson said.
GIRLS
Coach: Bryan Erickson (12th season)
Top returnees: Addison Stiegler, sr.; Julia Hogan, sr.; Jolena Odum, sr.; Shelby Welsh, jr.
Key newcomers: Lauren Cronkrite, sr.; Jay Szafranski, jr.; Camryn Stecken, so.; Piper Stenzel, fr.; Vivienne Cronkrite, fr.
Worth noting: The Lady Irish have qualified for sectionals the past two seasons. “With the top four returners coming into the season much improved from a year ago and the addition of Stenzel and Stecken, the sky is the limit for this team,” Erickson said. “Piper Stenzel comes in as a freshman with a lot of competitive golf experience and a lot of talent. She will step into the role of No. 1 golfer for us. I have never had a girls team with this much depth and ability.”
Woodland Warriors
Coaches: Jennifer Bliss (first season) and Natalie Pacholski (first season)
Top returnees: Tucker Hill, sr.; Dylan Denham, sr.; Kyle Bliss, jr.; Sam Schmitz, jr.
Key newcomer: Zane Drysdale, so.
Worth noting: Bliss and Schmitz will be competing for the third straight season, while Hill and Denham will be hitting the links for the second consecutive fall. “As a team, we hope to find success with our returning players and build a strong team to be competitive in meets throughout the season,” Coach Bliss said. “Our hope is to see continued growth in our players and our team.”
Serena-Newark Huskers
Coach: Chad Baker (18th year)
Top returnees: Carson Baker, sr.; Hunter Staton, sr.; Beau Raikes, jr.; Payton Twait, so.; Garett Snyder, so.
Key newcomers: Richie Armour, sr.; Jaden Anderson, jr.; Cash Raikes, so.; Hendrix Johnson, fr.; Carter Meyer, fr.; Mannix Truckenbrod, fr.; Blake Adams, sr.; Payton Wills, jr.; Shawn Seyller, fr.; David Ulrich, fr.; Jackson Walker, jr.
Worth noting: The Serena-Newark golf team finished last season as Little Ten Conference Tournament champions, Seneca Invite champions, and sent Cam Figgins and Hudson Stafford to sectionals. But the team graduated three of its top players, so some new faces will get plenty of action this year. Baker said this is the largest number of players signed up for several years. The past two years have been heavily Serena players, but this year there are six Newark players. Baker and Staton played full-time varsity matches last season. Raikes and Twait both played a few varsity matches and will be expected to increase that this year. “Not sure what to expect from us as a team,” Baker said. “We lack experience in varsity matches, so it might take a while to figure out the best combination for our tourneys.”
Earlville Red Raiders
BOYS
Coach: Dillon Reel (fourth season)
Top returnees: Ryan Browder, sr.; Trenton Fruit, sr.; Rocco Morsovillo, sr.; Joseph Jungles, sr.; Grady Harp, jr.; Easton Fruit, jr.; Virgil Ackley, jr.; Jonathan Anderson, so.
Key newcomer: Aaden Browder, fr.
Worth noting: The Red Raiders are loaded with experience, as they did not graduate any golfers from last season. “Hopefully, it’ll help us out a lot,” Reel said. “A lot of them have been playing all summer. The biggest thing is familiarity with the courses we play every year, especially within the conference.” Although Earlville has a veteran roster, Aaden Browder will be the team’s No. 1 golfer in his first high school season after qualifying for state in junior high. “The goal is always to make it to state,” Reel said. “This team, if they’re all on, they can move past the regional.”
GIRLS
Coach: Dillon Reel (fourth season)
Top returnee: Mya Ramey, so.
Key newcomers: Chesney Auter, sr.; Rylee Hill, fr.
Worth noting: The Red Raiders took a big hit to graduation, including losing a pair of golfers who are now playing in college — Lexie Campbell (Monmouth) and Kaydence Harp (Marian University). Ramey is the only returnee. Reel expects a solid debut season from Hill. “I think Rylee has a chance to make a big impact,” Reel said. “She played really well last year in junior high. Coming into this year, she’s playing well the week I’ve seen so far.”
Somonauk Bobcats
Coach: Tyler Jansen (first season)
Key newcomers: Mitchell Haag, sr.; Jimmy Rivera, sr.; Kennedy Anderson, sr.; Sophie Diebold, sr.; Aiden Hopkins, jr.; Ryder Shaw, jr.; Drew Thatcher so.; Aiden Wold, so.; Laynie Wold, so.; Kaden Geers, fr.; Dylan Wold, fr.
Worth noting: The Bobcats did not field a team last season, but return to the links this fall with 11 on the roster. “It’s great to have the program back this year,” Jansen said. “Our goal this year is to be competitive in every match. I think we also have a couple of golfers who also have the ability to qualify for sectionals. Our golfers have been practicing and playing a lot of golf this summer, and I hope to see all the hard work pay off for them this year.”
Fieldcrest Knights
BOYS
Coach: Travis Nix (second season)
Top returnees: Connor Reichman, sr.; Nathan Buchanan, jr.
Key newcomer: Carter Senko, fr.
Worth noting: Reichman returns for Fieldcrest after making a sectional appearance last season. Nix said Buchanan also is hoping to become a sectional qualifier this fall, while Senko has made an impression at practice after playing a lot over the summer.
GIRLS
Coach: Lisa Lindstrom (sixth season)
Top returnees: Jessica Schultz, jr.; Julia Ehrnthaller, jr.; Gwen Frei, jr.; Emily Wells, sr.; Ava Marty, sr.
Key newcomers: Olivia Bernardi, fr.; Allie Burton, fr.
Worth noting: The Knights have a strong core of returning players, led by Schultz, who put in time over the summer to improve her game. “She has been practicing over the summer and hoping to see great things,” Lindstrom said. Bernardi and Burton “could make a big impact on the team” during their first high school season. “As a team, I would love to see them advance (in the postseason),” Lindstrom said. “Potentially, we have a few that could advance as individuals.”