Starved Rock Foundation opens donation fund for tornado victims

A worker looks at a wall that remains standing from a barn that was demolished by a tornado in the 1300 block of Airport Road on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has established a disaster relief fund to support Streator residents recovering from the tornado.

According to the foundation, the Streator Tornado Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund will accept monetary donations to help address the long-term needs of individuals and families affected by the storm.

The National Weather Service has preliminarily rated the tornado as an EF3. La Salle County Emergency Management Director Fred Moore said assessment teams have identified about 35 homes and structures with major damage and another 35 with minor damage.

Donations to the fund can be made online, by mail or in person at the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation office, 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa.

Checks should be made payable to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. For more information, call 815-252-2906.