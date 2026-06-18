New Jimmy John’s project approved for $180K loan from Mendota

1209 Washington St. will be the site of a new Jimmy John's, second commercial space and new parking lot on the corner of Washington Street and Illinois Route 251 in Mendota. (Mathias Woerner)

Construction of the new Jimmy John’s in Mendota got a shot in the arm on Monday, following the approval of a Revolving Loan for the new property owner.

The Mendota City Council approved the application of Art Riewaldt Jr. and his company, Riewaldt Inc., for the 15-year, $180,000 loan with a 5% interest rate.

Economic Development Director Emily McConville said the loan is going towards a parking lot and rehabilitation of the existing building.

The site of the future Jimmy John’s at 1209 Washington St. includes First Federal Savings Bank and the former site of an ice cream shop at the corner of Washington Street and Route 251.

McConville said that the amount of the loan was determined by the number of full-time or full-time job equivalents created or retained by the construction project, which in Riewaldt’s case is 12, with guidelines allowing for up to $15,000 per employee.

The target date of opening the new Jimmy John’s by the end of the year remains intact. There are, however, still steps in the process coming before construction can begin by the stated goal of the end of summer.

“The loan will go through after the sale of the city-owned lot closes,” McConville said. “[Riewaldt Jr.] will then apply for building permits and submit official plans.”