2026 BCR Girls Soccer Honor Roll

Princeton's Olivia Sandoval goes on attack against Sterling this season. She had a team-high 16 goals with three assists. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Here’s the BCR Girls Soccer Honor Roll team for the 2026 season. Princeton started the season on a 9-game win streak, finishing 17-7 while playing for the regional championship.

Bella Clevenger, jr., F - The junior striker accounted for 17 points this spring with 13 goals and four assists.

Bella Clevenger

Keighley Davis, sr., M - Davis scored 10 goals with three assists from the midfield.

Keighley Davis (Photo provided by Rachel Gustafson)

Addie Dever, jr., GK - The junior keeper made 127 saves on goal on the back end of 10 shutouts.

Addie Dever (PHS)

Ava Kyle, jr., M - The junior midfielder had a team-high eight assists along with eight goals for 16 total points.

Ava Kyle

Chloe Ostrowski, sr., D - A solid defender, Ostrowski also contributed offensively by kicking in four goals this season.

Chloe Ostrowski (PHS)

Yocelyn Robledo, jr., D - The BCR Player of the Year anchored a Tigresses’ defense that pitched 10 shutouts this season on the way to a 17-win season.

Yocelynn Robledo (PHS)

Olivia Sandoval, jr., F - The junior striker led the Tigresses’ offense with 16 goals and chipped in three assists.

Olivia Sandoval (PHS)

HONORABLE MENTION

Ruby Acker, Princeton, jr., M; Xiomi Cortez, Princeton, sr., F; Ava Hobson, Princeton, jr., M; Riley Rauh Princeton, sr., D