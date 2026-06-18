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2026 BCR Girls Soccer Honor Roll

Olivia Sandoval and the Princeton Tigresses will host their own 1A regional and take aim on defending champion Alleman. First up is a semifinal match on Monday against Monmouth-Roseville.

Princeton's Olivia Sandoval goes on attack against Sterling this season. She had a team-high 16 goals with three assists. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s the BCR Girls Soccer Honor Roll team for the 2026 season. Princeton started the season on a 9-game win streak, finishing 17-7 while playing for the regional championship.

Bella Clevenger, jr., F - The junior striker accounted for 17 points this spring with 13 goals and four assists.

Bella Clevenger

Bella Clevenger

Keighley Davis, sr., M - Davis scored 10 goals with three assists from the midfield.

Princeton senior Keighley Davis was the Queen of the Court this season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 steals, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She was named as a BCR Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third straight year.

Keighley Davis (Photo provided by Rachel Gustafson)

Addie Dever, jr., GK - The junior keeper made 127 saves on goal on the back end of 10 shutouts.

Addie Dever

Addie Dever (PHS)

Ava Kyle, jr., M - The junior midfielder had a team-high eight assists along with eight goals for 16 total points.

Ava Kyle

Ava Kyle

Chloe Ostrowski, sr., D - A solid defender, Ostrowski also contributed offensively by kicking in four goals this season.

Chloe Ostrowski

Chloe Ostrowski (PHS)

Yocelyn Robledo, jr., D - The BCR Player of the Year anchored a Tigresses’ defense that pitched 10 shutouts this season on the way to a 17-win season.

Yocelyn Robledo

Yocelynn Robledo (PHS)

Olivia Sandoval, jr., F - The junior striker led the Tigresses’ offense with 16 goals and chipped in three assists.

Olivia Sandoval

Olivia Sandoval (PHS)

HONORABLE MENTION

Ruby Acker, Princeton, jr., M; Xiomi Cortez, Princeton, sr., F; Ava Hobson, Princeton, jr., M; Riley Rauh Princeton, sr., D

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL