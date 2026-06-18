2026 BCR Girls Soccer Honor Roll

Here’s the BCR Girls Soccer Honor Roll team for the 2026 season. Princeton started the season on a 9-game win streak, finishing 17-7 while playing for the regional championship.
Bella Clevenger, jr., F - The junior striker accounted for 17 points this spring with 13 goals and four assists.
Keighley Davis, sr., M - Davis scored 10 goals with three assists from the midfield.
Addie Dever, jr., GK - The junior keeper made 127 saves on goal on the back end of 10 shutouts.
Ava Kyle, jr., M - The junior midfielder had a team-high eight assists along with eight goals for 16 total points.
Chloe Ostrowski, sr., D - A solid defender, Ostrowski also contributed offensively by kicking in four goals this season.
Yocelyn Robledo, jr., D - The BCR Player of the Year anchored a Tigresses’ defense that pitched 10 shutouts this season on the way to a 17-win season.
Olivia Sandoval, jr., F - The junior striker led the Tigresses’ offense with 16 goals and chipped in three assists.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ruby Acker, Princeton, jr., M; Xiomi Cortez, Princeton, sr., F; Ava Hobson, Princeton, jr., M; Riley Rauh Princeton, sr., D